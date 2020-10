Video: Fox Racing Announces Limited Edition Tahnee Seagrave Kit

Press Release: Fox Racing

Celebrating our 10-year partnership, we’re making Tahnee's custom ride kit available to everyone

Fox Racing, the global leader in mountain bike and motocross apparel and protective gear, is proud to announce a limited edition kit designed by Tahnee Seagrave to celebrate our 10-year partnership. From a motivated teenager to one of the best riders in the world, it’s been a real pleasure to be part of Tahnee evolution, leading her to be one of the most famous and influential riders on and off the bike.Here’s what Tahnee had to say about Fox and her collaboration kit:We are really proud to have Tahnee as part of the Fox family. It’s been a pleasure to help her achieve her dreams, winning World Cups, pushing the design of her kits, and growing as a strong female role model.The limited-edition TS10 kit will be available worldwide on foxracing.com on October 26th, at 9 am PDT. And when they are gone, they are gone...so don't wait!