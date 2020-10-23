Video: Fox Racing Announces Limited Edition Tahnee Seagrave Kit

Oct 23, 2020
by Fox Head  


Press Release: Fox Racing

Celebrating our 10-year partnership, we’re making Tahnee's custom ride kit available to everyone
Fox Racing, the global leader in mountain bike and motocross apparel and protective gear, is proud to announce a limited edition kit designed by Tahnee Seagrave to celebrate our 10-year partnership. From a motivated teenager to one of the best riders in the world, it’s been a real pleasure to be part of Tahnee evolution, leading her to be one of the most famous and influential riders on and off the bike.


Here’s what Tahnee had to say about Fox and her collaboration kit:
“I remember the first-ever item I bought with my own pocket money was a Fox Hoody at a BMX/skate event my dad took me to when I was about six or seven years old. I wore it until it was hanging by a thread!

“I got sponsored by them at the age of 15, and needless to say it was a dream come true. It is always my goal to work closely and long-term with my sponsors, and this year marks 10 years of partnership together! Fox have embraced my creativity and desire to stand out from the crowd, letting me design my very own custom kits and allowing me to showcase part of personality through them and making big statements as a female ambassador in a male-dominated sport.

“These kits have gathered a huge amount of interest, both male and female, and to celebrate our 10 years, we wanted to release a limited edition one we can share with you! I wanted it to be unisex so it was widely accessible and so the colours weren’t restricted to a label. This means so much to me, to be able to share my passion for both mountain bikes and fashion design with my fans, and see you guys repping and shredding!

“A lot of love goes into these kits, and hopefully you love this one as much as we do!”


We are really proud to have Tahnee as part of the Fox family. It’s been a pleasure to help her achieve her dreams, winning World Cups, pushing the design of her kits, and growing as a strong female role model.

The limited-edition TS10 kit will be available worldwide on foxracing.com on October 26th, at 9 am PDT. And when they are gone, they are gone...so don't wait!

4 Comments

  • 8 0
 Looks great, except for the 'IMAGE' text on it... almost looks like they forgot to put in a photo and left the placeholder in their mockup lol
  • 2 0
 TITLE TEXT HERE
  • 2 0
 I don’t care who you are, male female whatever, that is one sick kit! Be buying that jersey for sure!
  • 1 0
 Not bad. But I think I like the Tahnee Seagrave Ergon grips better.

Post a Comment



