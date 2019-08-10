Video: Suspension Pro Tips from Jordi & the Fox Tech Team in 'Dialed'

Three months, 35 episodes, countless airports, and our behind the scenes World Cup series, DIALED, is winding down for the season. Here's a look at some of the most recent episodes where we dabble in a little bit of everything - track walks, education, and plenty of entertainment.
Set Up Your Suspension Like a Pro
Building off of Episode 15: Jordi's Basic Suspension Setup
, Episode #32: Advanced Suspension Setup takes us into what an advanced suspension setup looks like. From what you should be looking for when choosing a good testing location to how you can change volume spacers on your Float X2 - Jordi and Connor take viewers through an on-trail advanced suspension setup on Connor's new ride. Stay tuned for "Part 3" in Lenzerheide, where Jordi will be explaining each individual adjustment in detail!
Tech Tips From the Pros
If you missed it, check out Episode #29: Suspension Pro Tips for some dos and don'ts from Jordi and the FOX tech team at Val di Sole's WC when it comes to your suspension.
Current Episodes
The DIALED crew met up with Factory rider Marine Cabirou and the Scott Factory DH Team for a track walk while Jordi and crew tackle Factory Service day under the FOX tent. Hopefully the riders has better traction than our team did on the slick conditions this weekend.
Fan Favorite
Syndicate team rider and DIALED series fan favorite, Loris Vergier, takes over Episode #29
and brings puzzling up to a new level with Jordi.
