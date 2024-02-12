Video: Frameworks vs. Raaw vs. Orbea - Editors Reviewing Each Others Personal Bikes

Orbea Occam LT

Raaw Madonna V3

Frameworks Trail Bike

Henry's 150mmisn't that exciting, and that's why he likes it... apparently. In a sea of exciting, weird, and wonderful bikes, his choice of the mild-mannered Occam might seem slightly left of field but after a winter thrashing about BC on the all-mountain bike he enjoys its simplicity and get-on-and-ride nature. He describes it as a reliable palate cleanser. That said, even he can't quite stomach the internally routed headset.Kaz has possibly outdone himself when it comes to sensible builds and has spent several months aboard the new. The enduro bike has cutting-edge geometry, mixed wheels and travel aplenty. The cut-spike on the front is suited to Bellingham's wet-soft dirt although it won't be for everyone, even if the simple elegance of a well-made metal bike probably will be.In some ways, Dario'sis a very similar bike to the Raaw, and almost feels like a prototype version of the former. That said, it does have that one-of-one magic that you could never get with a production bike. Dario sums it up well when he says that it's merely a machine to hold suspension and geometry points, and while that's true it's hard to not admire some of the things the Frameworks project represents.