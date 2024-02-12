Video: Frameworks vs. Raaw vs. Orbea - Editors Reviewing Each Others Personal Bikes

Feb 12, 2024
Henry's 150mm Orbea Occam LT isn't that exciting, and that's why he likes it... apparently. In a sea of exciting, weird, and wonderful bikes, his choice of the mild-mannered Occam might seem slightly left of field but after a winter thrashing about BC on the all-mountain bike he enjoys its simplicity and get-on-and-ride nature. He describes it as a reliable palate cleanser. That said, even he can't quite stomach the internally routed headset.

photo

Kaz has possibly outdone himself when it comes to sensible builds and has spent several months aboard the new Raaw Madonna V3. The enduro bike has cutting-edge geometry, mixed wheels and travel aplenty. The cut-spike on the front is suited to Bellingham's wet-soft dirt although it won't be for everyone, even if the simple elegance of a well-made metal bike probably will be.

photo

In some ways, Dario's Frameworks Trail Bike is a very similar bike to the Raaw, and almost feels like a prototype version of the former. That said, it does have that one-of-one magic that you could never get with a production bike. Dario sums it up well when he says that it's merely a machine to hold suspension and geometry points, and while that's true it's hard to not admire some of the things the Frameworks project represents.

6 Comments
  • 3 0
 The RAAW madonna is the most sensible bike here to want to own, but that frameworks is sexyyy
  • 2 0
 Are you sure you are in any condition to make that decision? Time for some ice cream and a nap.
  • 1 0
 Really like the Raaw Madonna. Clean lines. Cables are on the down tube. Just looks aggressive to me.
  • 2 0
 I like Kaz's brakes
  • 1 0
 What was the weight of the RAAW?
  • 1 1
 The Neko love train makes lovers blind to how ugly the frameworks is.







