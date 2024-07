Video: 'Freenduro' - A Mix of Freeride & Enduro in Southern France

I grew up watching Freeride films and I was eager to create something similar. That's why, for this video, it was important for me to explore the idea of freeriding. I wanted to pay credit to the films that inspired me while adding my own personal touch, expressing my vision and my Freeride spirit — Enzo

Freeride is, by definition, open to interpretation. Rather than tell us what Freeride means to him, SCOR rider Enzo Cavard decided to show us.With big jumps and wild lines through southern France’s epic scenery, Enzo’s interpretation of Freeride is a visually stunning exploration of why he rides. Enzo Cavard has invented a new genre of riding,, a mix of freeride and enduro.He describes it as the kind of trails that are steep, committed and filled with big hits - and even bigger features.With its big bike feel and playful attitude his 4060 LT is built for freenduro, or any other kind of riding you can think of.Check out his bike build:Have a look of the specs:FRAME: SCOR 4060 full carbon frame | Lower-Link Driven Instant Center Linkage | 140 / 160mm rear wheel travel | Fully guided internal cable routing | Stash box | Boost 148 | SRAM UDH | Lower ISCG 05 mount / chainguideFORK: Sr Suntour Durolux 38mm | 170mm travel | 44mm rakeFRONT SUSPENSION: Sr Suntour Durolux 38mm | 170mm travel | 44mm rakeREAR SUSPENSION: Sr Suntour TRIAIR 2 3CR | 205x65mm TrunnionHANDLEBAR: SB3 Race Alloy bar | 35 mm clamp | 810mm wide | 35 mm rise | 4° upsweep | 6° backsweepGRIPS: SB3 HornetSTEM: SCOR Alloy Stem | 31.8mm bar bore | 35 mm length | 0° angleSEATPOST: X-Fusion Manic | S 125mm | M 150mm | L / XL 170mm travelSADDLE: SB3 ShelterGEARS:1 x 12CRANKSET: SRAM Descendant 6K Eagle | 170 mm length | 32T chainring | DUB InterfaceCASSETTE: SRAM NX Eagle (PG-1230) | 11-50TCHAIN: SRAM NX EagleREAR DERAILLEUR: SRAM NX EagleSHIFTERS: SRAM NX Eagle TriggerBRAKE LEVERS / CALIPERS: SRAM Code RROTORS: SRAM Centerline | 200mm | 6 boltRIMS: XDX-530 | 28 spokes | 6061-T6 alloy | welded joint | 30mm internal width | Tubeless readyCheck out all the SCOR bikes on our website and all our stories on IG