Video: 'Freenduro' - A Mix of Freeride & Enduro in Southern France

Jul 13, 2024
by SCOR  

Freeride is, by definition, open to interpretation. Rather than tell us what Freeride means to him, SCOR rider Enzo Cavard decided to show us.

With big jumps and wild lines through southern France’s epic scenery, Enzo’s interpretation of Freeride is a visually stunning exploration of why he rides.


bigquotesI grew up watching Freeride films and I was eager to create something similar. That's why, for this video, it was important for me to explore the idea of freeriding. I wanted to pay credit to the films that inspired me while adding my own personal touch, expressing my vision and my Freeride spirit Enzo

photo
photo
photo

Enzo Cavard has invented a new genre of riding, ‘freenduro’, a mix of freeride and enduro.
He describes it as the kind of trails that are steep, committed and filled with big hits - and even bigger features.
With its big bike feel and playful attitude his 4060 LT is built for freenduro, or any other kind of riding you can think of.

Check out his bike build:


Have a look of the specs:

FRAMESET
FRAME: SCOR 4060 full carbon frame | Lower-Link Driven Instant Center Linkage | 140 / 160mm rear wheel travel | Fully guided internal cable routing | Stash box | Boost 148 | SRAM UDH | Lower ISCG 05 mount / chainguide
FORK: Sr Suntour Durolux 38mm | 170mm travel | 44mm rake

SUSPENSION
FRONT SUSPENSION: Sr Suntour Durolux 38mm | 170mm travel | 44mm rake
REAR SUSPENSION: Sr Suntour TRIAIR 2 3CR | 205x65mm Trunnion

photo
photo

COCKPIT
HANDLEBAR: SB3 Race Alloy bar | 35 mm clamp | 810mm wide | 35 mm rise | 4° upsweep | 6° backsweep
GRIPS: SB3 Hornet
STEM: SCOR Alloy Stem | 31.8mm bar bore | 35 mm length | 0° angle
SEATPOST: X-Fusion Manic | S 125mm | M 150mm | L / XL 170mm travel
SADDLE: SB3 Shelter

DRIVETRAIN
GEARS:1 x 12
CRANKSET: SRAM Descendant 6K Eagle | 170 mm length | 32T chainring | DUB Interface
CASSETTE: SRAM NX Eagle (PG-1230) | 11-50T
CHAIN: SRAM NX Eagle

FRONT DERAILLEUR:
REAR DERAILLEUR: SRAM NX Eagle
SHIFTERS: SRAM NX Eagle Trigger

BRAKES
BRAKE LEVERS / CALIPERS: SRAM Code R
ROTORS: SRAM Centerline | 200mm | 6 bolt

WHEELS
RIMS: XDX-530 | 28 spokes | 6061-T6 alloy | welded joint | 30mm internal width | Tubeless ready

photo

Check out all the SCOR bikes on our website and all our stories on IG

Posted In:
Videos Scor


Author Info:
SCOR avatar

Member since Feb 10, 2022
25 articles
0 Comments







