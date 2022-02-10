Video: Freeride Fiesta 2022 Official Highlights

Why did you decide to create the Freeride Fiesta?

Johny Salido: I wanted to create an event where there was the opportunity for non pro athletes to attend, with a free format, where everyone could ride and express themselves through riding without any pressure! We put in the work and created Fiesta with those principles in mind, now that this is year 2, we couldn’t be happier that those core values are still in place!

What has been the hardest part of putting on the Fiesta?

JS: The hardest part of putting on Fiesta has been definitely Covid and all the different restriction there has been during the last 2 years. It’s just crazy with everything changing all the time!

What makes Freeride Fiesta so special to you?

JS: Fiesta is a dream come true for me. Creating this event from nothing with one of my best buds (Oscar Tobogangster) is something that puts a smile on my face. I’m stoked to be helping out the Mexican and Latin American freeride scene and also being part of the whole freeride movement worldwide!

Do you have a favorite Freeride Fiesta memory?

JS: One of my favorite parts of Fiesta this year was when we were breaking the Piñata, it is something very unique to Mexico and seeing everyone from around the world enjoying it is really really cool!

Why is it so important to have a freeride event in Mexico?

JS: The Mexican bike scene is growing fast and having an international freeride event in Mexico is really important to be able to inspire the new generation of young riders to pursue their dreams and their careers in the mountain bike industry and for them to see that it is possible to have a career in bikes! But most importantly, to make everyone see and realize that bikes are great and that they can bring people together even in the toughest of times.

What do you envision for the event's future?

JS: Our goal for Fiesta is to keep growing the event year by year and become the biggest, most fun freeride event in the world! We have big plans for Fiesta’s future and we can’t wait to show everyone!

Is there anything else you would like us to know?

Chelsea Kimball, Antoine Bizet, William Robert, Louis Reboul, and Bienvenido Aguado with their awards. Photo: Valentin Popineau

JS: Fiesta is an event for everyone, whether you are an athlete riding or a fan watching, this event is for all of you. For riders, by riders, Fiesta is all about using mountain bikes to bring people together to have an insane week! Thanks to everyone that has been or is a part of this!