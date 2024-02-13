Video: Freeride Fiesta 2024 Official Highlights Video

The week started with the annual volleyball competition at Chapala Lake.

Athlete zone and quarter pipe were all time for riders to chill and relax in between sessions.

On the left we have Johny Salido, riding and organizing stuff all the time. On the right, we have Talus Turk sending a big flat spin on the road gap and Aydan Howe with the best style on the hip.

Have you ever seen 4 people in the air on the same jump?

Ryan Mcnulty getting sideways with his signature flat spins!

Bienve doing his thing on the left. Kurtis down doing his on the right!

A proper Mexican Party can't go off without a proper Mariachi.

Johny Salido flipping the drop with a little kicker that Talus and Hayden built earlier in the week.

We brought in some lights to create a proper night sesh on Friday night and riders absolutely loved it.

Big whips and huge crowds during public day.

We invited our friend Erick Ruiz to put on a show for the fans. He did not disappoint.

Proper Mexican surprise during public day.

The award ceremony was held right after the sun went down in front of thousands of people.

Awards went to:

Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta 2024 is done and dusted. The 4th edition of the event was a complete success and definitely the best Fiesta to date. Bringing more than 45 riders from 10 different countries to have the full Mexican experience and ride the biggest course in Latin America.Best Style presented by Industry Nine:Men: Aydan WolfeWomen: Vaea VerbeeckBest Line presented by TRACSA:Men: Bienvenido AguadoWomen: Vaea VerbeckBest Trick presented by ENDURA:Men: Talus Turk and Hayden ZablotnyWomen: Vaea VerbeeckEl Mexicano Spirit Award presented by Tequila Fortaleza:Men: Elias RusoWomen: Dominique OhacoEl Rifado Award presented by Transition Bikes:Men: Josh HeathcoteWomen: Chelsea KimballEl Carnal Spirit Award presented by Electrolit:Men: Peter SalidoWomen: Natalia MabarakWe want to thank everyone that made the 4th edition of Freeride Fiesta possible. Riders, sponsors, staff, fans and everybody that contributed in one way or another. We'll definitely see you next year.