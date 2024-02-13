Video: Freeride Fiesta 2024 Official Highlights Video

Feb 13, 2024
by Freeride Fiesta  

Fortaleza Freeride Fiesta 2024 is done and dusted. The 4th edition of the event was a complete success and definitely the best Fiesta to date. Bringing more than 45 riders from 10 different countries to have the full Mexican experience and ride the biggest course in Latin America.

photo
photo
photo
The week started with the annual volleyball competition at Chapala Lake.

photo
photo
Athlete zone and quarter pipe were all time for riders to chill and relax in between sessions.

photo
photo

photo
On the left we have Johny Salido, riding and organizing stuff all the time. On the right, we have Talus Turk sending a big flat spin on the road gap and Aydan Howe with the best style on the hip.

photo
Have you ever seen 4 people in the air on the same jump?

2024 Freeride Fiesta Mexico
Ryan Mcnulty getting sideways with his signature flat spins!

photo
photo
Bienve doing his thing on the left. Kurtis down doing his on the right!

photo
A proper Mexican Party can't go off without a proper Mariachi.

photo
Johny Salido flipping the drop with a little kicker that Talus and Hayden built earlier in the week.

2024 Freeride Fiesta Mexico
We brought in some lights to create a proper night sesh on Friday night and riders absolutely loved it.


photo
photo

photo
Big whips and huge crowds during public day.

photo
We invited our friend Erick Ruiz to put on a show for the fans. He did not disappoint.

photo
Proper Mexican surprise during public day.

photo
The award ceremony was held right after the sun went down in front of thousands of people.

Awards went to:

Best Style presented by Industry Nine:
Men: Aydan Wolfe
Women: Vaea Verbeeck

Best Line presented by TRACSA:
Men: Bienvenido Aguado
Women: Vaea Verbeck

Best Trick presented by ENDURA:
Men: Talus Turk and Hayden Zablotny
Women: Vaea Verbeeck

El Mexicano Spirit Award presented by Tequila Fortaleza:
Men: Elias Ruso
Women: Dominique Ohaco

El Rifado Award presented by Transition Bikes:
Men: Josh Heathcote
Women: Chelsea Kimball

El Carnal Spirit Award presented by Electrolit:
Men: Peter Salido
Women: Natalia Mabarak


We want to thank everyone that made the 4th edition of Freeride Fiesta possible. Riders, sponsors, staff, fans and everybody that contributed in one way or another. We'll definitely see you next year.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Freeride Freeride Fiesta


Author Info:
FreerideFiesta avatar

Member since Jan 20, 2021
9 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Burning Question: Where Do Wheel Component Manufacturers Stand on Tire Inserts?
44302 views
Review: 6 Months Aboard the Specialized Levo SL eMTB
36422 views
Video: Bernard Kerr Testing the Road Gap at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
36354 views
Velo Digest: AXS Battery Solar Charging Patent, A Gearbox Gravel Bike, Assos’ $7000 Skinsuit, & More
31511 views
Video: Talus Turk Overshoots 90 Footer at Darkfest & Breaks Collarbone
30556 views
First Ride: Focus Vam² SL - Electric Downcountry?
27187 views
Opinion: The Big Short - Smaller Wheels Don't Require Shorter Chainstays
26942 views
Warner Brothers Discovery, ESPN & Fox Announce New Sports Streaming Service
24513 views

2 Comments
  • 4 0
 Beer, tacos, and bikes.. sounds like a good time!!
  • 2 0
 That night sesh tailwhip to pedal kick looked spicy!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030977
Mobile Version of Website