Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: Freeride Fiesta Course Preview with Johny Salido
Feb 4, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Johny Saldio has brought freeride to Mexico with the first edition of the Freeride Fiesta. Join the course designer as he guides us through the massive course.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Johny Salido
Freeride Fiesta
9 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
Ussr1223
(20 mins ago)
Johnny Salido has the biggest libido
[Reply]
3
1
ianswilson815
(15 mins ago)
"45-50ft gap....its super chill". Man, the shit these guys do just never ceases to amaze.
[Reply]
2
0
ianswilson815
(9 mins ago)
Anyone wanna fess up and say why they downvoted that? I just complimented these dudes on being absolute badasses....please, enlighten me on how that got you to downvote haha....genuinely curious
[Reply]
1
0
jftoha
(2 mins ago)
I can't wait to see the edits from this. Will it be live-streamed? Also, I keep looking for Cam Zink's bike to see who he will be riding for. Anybody spot it?
[Reply]
3
1
Gaurav-Nandyala
(18 mins ago)
In all honesty I shouldn't be on pinkbike at school...
[Reply]
1
0
lehott
(20 mins ago)
One dude wears a touque XD
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(13 mins ago)
Pretty super.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
10
imnotdanny
(21 mins ago)
get this comment on the top comments of 2021 list!
[Reply]
1
0
AFunFox
(10 mins ago)
Piss off or you are going to get “dick pound-ed”
[Reply]
