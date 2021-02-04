Video: Freeride Fiesta Course Preview with Johny Salido

Feb 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Johny Saldio has brought freeride to Mexico with the first edition of the Freeride Fiesta. Join the course designer as he guides us through the massive course.




Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Johny Salido Freeride Fiesta


9 Comments

  • 7 0
 Johnny Salido has the biggest libido
  • 3 1
 "45-50ft gap....its super chill". Man, the shit these guys do just never ceases to amaze.
  • 2 0
 Anyone wanna fess up and say why they downvoted that? I just complimented these dudes on being absolute badasses....please, enlighten me on how that got you to downvote haha....genuinely curious
  • 1 0
 I can't wait to see the edits from this. Will it be live-streamed? Also, I keep looking for Cam Zink's bike to see who he will be riding for. Anybody spot it?
  • 3 1
 In all honesty I shouldn't be on pinkbike at school...
  • 1 0
 One dude wears a touque XD
  • 1 0
 Pretty super.
Post a Comment



