Ian Austin bringing us back to the good ol' days; style, jumps, 26" DH bikes, t-shirts and vans. Please enjoy this short video and these photos that we had a blast creating!
Video/Editing: Derek McCuistonhttps://www.instagram.com/derekmccuiston/
All Photos: Donovan Francishttps://www.instagram.com/donofrancis/
