Video: Freeride Hucks in the Whistler Bike Park & Sea to Sky

Though Pol Molina only took up mountain biking a year and a half ago, 15 years of motocross racing, and a background in BMX have jumpstarted him into a league of his own. Pol is aiming to put in some solid race results in the Canadian National Enduro Series next season, and is hoping to qualify for some EWS races. He's currently a privateer racer and is on the lookout for any potential sponsors and support. Take note of this dudes name, this isn't the last time you're going to be hearing it.@SJLCinemas@policcio54