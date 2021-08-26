Video: Freeride Hucks in the Whistler Bike Park & Sea to Sky

Aug 26, 2021
by Stefan Licko  
Introducing Pol Molina

by sjlcinemas
Views: 551    Faves: 6    Comments: 1


Though Pol Molina only took up mountain biking a year and a half ago, 15 years of motocross racing, and a background in BMX have jumpstarted him into a league of his own. Pol is aiming to put in some solid race results in the Canadian National Enduro Series next season, and is hoping to qualify for some EWS races. He's currently a privateer racer and is on the lookout for any potential sponsors and support. Take note of this dudes name, this isn't the last time you're going to be hearing it.

Pol getting ready to take flight

@SJLCinemas
@policcio54

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 That was fing wicked! Insane camera work Stefan! ps: and good music too Smile
  • 1 0
 So sick. No handler to manual….. Awesome!
  • 2 0
 Yeah boy!!
  • 1 0
 Sui to lanual was philthy
  • 1 0
 Nobody better say nah he tweakin
  • 1 0
 super smooth and talented rider. great style. This guy shreds!

Post a Comment



