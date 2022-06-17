Video: Freeride Lines & Prime Jump Spots with Erik Fedko in 'Get Me Started'

Jun 17, 2022
by YT Industries  

As a build-up to the first Crankworx event of the season, Erik explores the riding spots near his hometown in Germany, and travels south towards the end destination of Innsbruck, Austria. Along the way Erik sends forest freeride lines aboard the Tues, whilst flowing trails at multiple jump spots.

Currently sitting 3rd in the FMD world rankings, Erik is keen to lay down world class slopestyle runs once again after a Crankworx hiatus. Always up for raising the bar dropping in, expect to see some bangers from Fedko come competition day at Crankworx Innsbruck.








Photos by Rick Schubert

Posted In:
Videos YT Industries Erik Fedko


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
119361 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
101199 views
Transition Announces New Lightweight eMTB... But You'll Have to Wait For It
62604 views
Marine Cabirou Broke 3 Vertebrae at the Leogang DH World Cup
59656 views
First Ride: Marzocchi's New Bomber Air Shock
42116 views
Final Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2022
35178 views
First Look: Actofive's CNC-Machined Signature Cranks Are a Work Of German Art
34531 views
Bike Check: Innes Graham's Nukeproof Giga
26786 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008427
Mobile Version of Website