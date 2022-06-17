Video: Freeride Lines & Prime Jump Spots with Erik Fedko in 'Get Me Started'

As a build-up to the first Crankworx event of the season, Erik explores the riding spots near his hometown in Germany, and travels south towards the end destination of Innsbruck, Austria. Along the way Erik sends forest freeride lines aboard the Tues, whilst flowing trails at multiple jump spots.Currently sitting 3rd in the FMD world rankings, Erik is keen to lay down world class slopestyle runs once again after a Crankworx hiatus. Always up for raising the bar dropping in, expect to see some bangers from Fedko come competition day at Crankworx Innsbruck.