Video: 'Freeride Passion Project' ft. Russ Fountain

Apr 1, 2023
by Russ Fountain  

This edit caps off countless hours running the saw, hammering nails, and slinging dirt on my trail. A passion project years in the making, mostly as a solo trail-troll lurking around the deep dark woods. The occasional dig party around a big fire or help from friends to build a big feature over a couple cold ones really made this project possible. After tweaking lines and dialing in speed for the gaps, it feels amazing to reap the benefits of all that hard work and finally ride the complete line. Stoked to link all of these old school freeride features from top to bottom and call this trail complete.

JVW Photo
Party in the woods. Visuals by @moiistjer.

Video and Photo: Jeremy Van Walsh
Rider and Builder: Russ Fountain
Music: Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats - Over and Over Again

Big thanks for the support:
Transition Bikes
The Sacred Ride
Backroads Brewing

And a huge thankyou to everyone who came out to help dig over the years. I owe you a beer.

