China Bound

After reaching 130km/h on ski slope just a few days ago, Antoniis back with a completely different kind of edit. This time, it takes place in a desert in China, where he is on a quest for freeride lines that are on par with the ones in Utah.Tricks, crashes, meeting the locals, incredible landscapes. Everything is in here.Here is what Mathieu(Directing) and Antonioffer you.Thanks to Hutchinson for the support on the project.