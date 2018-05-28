Video: Freeride Turns in Queenstown’s Backcountry

One van, two bikes, three friends. I’m not a mathematician but I know this is the right equation when it come to road tripping.
This is basically how I managed to capture the madness of two wild days in Queenstown’s backcountry.
« Thinking about New Zealand, few things come to my mind : Kiwis, Stunning landscapes, All Blacks, van life, and obviously Mc Gazza. This guy had such an impact down there that we couldn’t stop thinking about doing something he would have loved. I hope we managed to do so » Olivier Cuvet
« Riding awesome faces in the middle of nowhere, what else? » Antoine Buffart
« Friends, landscapes, bikes & cameras, for me this is the perfect combo to make good footages! » Arthur Chambre
