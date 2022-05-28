Video: Freeride Women's Clinic in Queenstown with Louise Ferguson, Vinny Armstrong & More

Earlier this year, five of our favourite women riders got together in Queenstown and had one of the most epic days out on the dirt. After a quick catch up in regard to the progression of women’s riding, we asked them what the ideal women’s ride camp would look like. The collective answer? A free ride camp in Queenstown, NZ where over fifty women of all skill levels get rad for an entire weekend of progression and fun. The camp wasn’t a new concept by any means, but we really wanted to put the camp into the rider’s hands and open it up to everyone with the goal of spreading the stoke.
|These kinds of events are so important… to have this really relaxed and informal atmosphere it creates a no pressure, no judgement situation. That results in the women being able to try things out, and realise that they likely aren’t the only ones struggling with certain problems. We can all share the bad stories, and it makes you feel like you’re less alone in the sport.—Lynette Deacon
The weekend kicked off with a shred and greet at Coronet Peak - for anyone not from the South, the weather was more than ideal. We closed the first day out with a BBQ dinner and drinks at the ilodge in Queenstown.
Saturday was packed to the brim with activity. The stars aligned for the weekend and we were treated to a race event in the Dirt Town Queens Enduro. This gave all of the women a chance to compete in an environment that encourages pushing limits and building a love for racing, going for a podium, beating your mates or simply making it down in one piece. We finished the high adrenaline day off on a groovy note with the legend P Digsss DJ’ing til the early hours of the morning.
To close the long weekend out, the crew fueled up with a mean breakfast and headed for the holy land of Queenstown MTB, Dream Track. They set up the air bag and immediately got to work. We rounded it all out at World Bar to celebrate and reflect on the massive progression achieved throughout the weekend.
|The girls' progression over the weekend was pretty phenomenal. It had a really relaxed atmosphere, which helped everyone push themselves, make new friends and just enjoy being in the moment.—Louise Ferguson
Riders: Louise Ferguson
, Lynette Deacon
, Vinny Armstrong
, Brooke Thompson
, Kathy Morris
, Kate Smith
, Jessie Smith
Photos by: @raytiddy
/ @hoihomedia
Location: Queenstown, New Zealand
3 Comments