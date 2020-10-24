Video: Freeriding a Quarantine Dream Build

Oct 24, 2020
by andrew vincent  


Without work, shuttles, and responsibilities we had a lot of free time this spring. Rather than let it get us depressed we saw it as an opportunity to build the features that we always wanted, but never had time for. Inspired by classic freeride movies and fueled by classic rock, we set out to build the features we had been talking about for the last decade.


The Quarantine Roll

Speaking Moistly

Slowly coming to life

Wet days building

Floating through the ferns

Thank you to everyone who helped.

Video by @_dmcpherson_
Photos by @laurakean
Riding by @aaandrewvincent

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Shout out to Dr. Dank with custom trail signs!
  • 1 0
 Quality tune, quality vid- love a bit of the crue

