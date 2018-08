Armed with new mountain bikes we made our way north to Della Creek in Lillooet, BC with an all-star crew for a few days of sendin' and tentin'. Read the story here. Learn more about the bike we were riding this trip, the brand new Trek Slash 8 Filmers & Riders:Matt DennisonJason LucasHailey EliseOllie JonesAndrew SantosMax Berkowitz