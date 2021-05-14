Video & Photo Story: Freeriding in the Andes Mountain, Chile

3 days and 2 nights of high mountain, where we could enjoy a good campfire, food and a well deserved KROSS to end the long days of work. The days started when the sun came up and ended when the sun went down, night fell and the cold started, the campfire was lit and the food was prepared. That was when we would plan what was to come the next day. To flow and coordinate our path with Pablo was by far the most complicated thing, it was difficult, but we made it, without a doubt a very nice experience, the happiness was a lot for the little we had at that moment, Claudio Olguín and Pablo Alarcon were in charge of capturing every moment and every smile, Cracks!



I thank Pablo Hobon for inviting me to be part of this project, I also thank all the brands that support us to make this a reality. — Felipe Agurto