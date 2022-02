Following of the Spanish trip for Vinny and his friends. After few days riding the best Catalan trails, we took the car toward the south of the Spain to ride at La Fenasosa Bikepark. We enjoyed good times with friends on the DH bike.Still not too much talking, lots of bike and laughs with friends.Produced by: Cell Co Video: Maxime Rambaud Photos Ulysse Daessle Spot: La Fenasosa Special thanks to : Bluegrass