Video: Freeriding on a 258m 'Mountain' in France's Broceliande Forest

Paul on our "Canyon Gap"

Table top from Luc

Also other forest inhabitants... but none of us have seen Merlin yet...

And some good building sessions!

The Broceliande forest... The mysterious forest of western France, where some see Merlin the magician and their column of power. But others prefer to create a unique playground! With the highest point being at 258m (and low elevation), the best way to get the most of it was to build the trail of our dream from top to bottom. That's what we did and this is the result!The place to be! In 2005, Paul and his buddy were looking for a little more elevation than their trails in the Serein Valley (the place where videos of the same series were shot). They found this place in the forest with rocks and perfect dirt and started to build a freeride trail. In the beginning, the trail was just a raw singletrack with hazardous landing drops !!Years after years, more buddies (like Luc and Baptiste) came to ride and dig, and we added more jumps, berms, rollers, canyon gap... More fun! Now there are five technical and flowy trails we enjoy riding!Video: Baptiste DanielRiders/trailbuilders: Paul Woodman (P-tracks) and Luc ThouaultAnd thanks to all the other trail builders.