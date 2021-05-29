Video: Freeriding Steep Lines on an Active Volcano in Sicily

Beware, falling rocks! Mountain biking in the shed of erupting Etna Volcano

Enjoyable descents of the steep slopes of Valanghi



Cretto di Burri

Located in Sicily, Etna still represents one of the most active volcanoes in the world. With something constantly happening somewhere deep inside, Etna features an incredible record of eruptions. Because of constant volcanic activity, the height of its peak around 3,300 metres is ceaselessly changing. The famous Sicilian volcano covers an area of 1200 m2 and has a circumference of 140 km. Old settlers from Sant Alfio, Milo or Zafferana could tell you long stories about life under Etna, where at the moment of a stronger eruption, six kilograms of volcanic fallout per square meter cover the entire area.Given that, it's no wonder that everyone is constantly removing deposits of black powder in front of the house and on the house roofs. Regular eaves serving to drain the rainwater from the roofs proved to be useless to deal with the fallout. Here you have to have a nice concrete gutter the width of a large broom that enables you to sweep the dust directly on the street. Black ash is stored in huge bags in front of the houses just to be transported to the dump out of the city.Our Sicilian friend Giuseppe Coco owns a guest house in the town of Zafferana. Besides ploughing the so-called black snow of the local roads, he takes care of clients visiting from all around the world to see the volcano.Trusting his experience, we already learned that whoever wants to approach the crater should follow clearly defined rules and hire a volcanic guide for the trip. Only local guides can provide you with up-to-date information about every upcoming eruption.Keeping the legal and safety issues of the bike expedition in our minds, we announce our plans in advance. We also agree to stay in permanent contact with Giuseppe just in case he needs to reach us with any changes that might endanger us.While conquering the system of several craters, including the highest Cerniera di Fuoco 2002, we get caught in a strong wave of eruptions caused by Mount Etna that lasts for a few hours. Observing the strength and direction of the wind is crucial as it might indicate where and how big stones projected from the volcano could land on our heads from the sky. After dark, the erupting Etna turns into marvellous scenery, however, we stay alert, ready to leave the area if necessary.When pea-sized pieces of rocks start to drop from the sky, we realise there is no time to wait. Packing as fast as possible, we're leaving the positions remembering the rule that after peas, plum and apple-sized rocks might follow soon.After several night evacuations, we got trained to find a proven safe parking place in the forest quite far from falling rocks. Even in the town of Zafferana, the glass of door windows knocks during explosions, and every living being around Etna falls dead-silent, including birds. For several times, we luckily escaped with black helmets and a car roof too.How does it feel to ride in the volcano ash? One could say it's quite similar to freeriding in a fresh powder, only here it doesn't thaw into the water but turns into a grey abrasive paste instead, which wears out both the bike frame and components with unparalleled taste. The volcanic mud especially consumes threads of bike tires that must be replaced after several rides.In the ash powders, it's particularly difficult to pedal or even push the bike uphill. While going down, on the other hand, the wheels tend to submerge deep into the powder, making the steering extremely unpredictable. As we climb and the altitude rises, more snow appears with a thick black layer on the top. When the snow thaws, it flows through the lava rocks that filter it into exceptional cleanness. Thirsty as sherpa, I'm refilling the water bottle every spring, to stay fresh all over the day and take as many as three long runs on the steep black slopes.What makes Etna mountain biking special? The ever-changing terrain of the volcano is almost perfect for unlimited freeriding. And not only that: the area is great to be recommended for even long gravel rides and any other kinds of cycling. The pulse of the volcano has a direct impact on a life all around, including bikers. Local people have become accustomed to this and have been living in this rhythm for thousands of years. As long as you learn to deal with the need to escape in case the Volcano awakes, you are about to experience one of the most beautiful rides of life. Etna is definitively worth visiting for at least a few days.Valanghi is a word that Italians use for an Avalanche. That is also how freeriders call the area covered with many sandstone slopes, located in Sicily's eastern midlands.Nestled between the Sicilian towns of Biancavilla and Paterno, the area is best known for its great freeride lines among bikers. The place witnessed fierce fights between Wehrmacht and joint forces of the USA and Scotland for several months in 1943.Marks of war are visible around. If you take a closer look at the ground, you might find a bullet or shrapnel that rise to the surface after heavy rains.For the third time in the last four years, we have been wandering through that marvellous landscape, following narrow gravel roads to the best places an MTB would ever imagine to take.On one of the roads, we accidentally came across an ambassador of the Sicilian "Ferrari Fiat Ritmo" style who's also a freeriding pioneer of the Andrea Motta site. Our old friend couldn't believe his eyes to see us again. After a short chat, he gave us several tips regarding spots to ride.Every MTB freerider feels like a kid left in an amusement park - you cannot decide which slope to take first. Even in an entire week, we couldn't have had enough time to enjoy them all.During one of the runs, Gaspi hit a vintage bullet fired almost eighty years ago by the rear wheel that went through the tyre a left a big hole in it.A few years ago, someone allegedly found even an unexploded grenade in one of the hillsides. Today, farmers grow lemon trees and vegetables in the area. "Sheep and cows that graze on the hills might occasionally work as explosives detectors," Gaspi laughs.Pushing the bike up a steep hill is a hard job, but the best downhill lines you can ever imagine are an excellent reward for the effort.Physical fatigue is replaced by enthusiasm encouraging us to take steeper and steeper lines. Except for snowfall, we experienced perhaps all types of weather during the day. It's not surprising as we stay close to Mount Etna with a height of over three thousand meters. We watch clouds chasing each other around the peak, and with the nightfall, we get into the car and take a ride closer to the mountain to examine a stream of lava gushing from the crater.Be it a fate or an accident that brings you to Sicily, try to follow our steps and head directly to Gibellina. You'll be rewarded with a stunning view to one of the greatest and doubtlessly most beautiful example of land art in the World. Called Gibellina after a long time vanished city after a disaster, the masterpiece was imprinted onto the slope by the Italian artist, painter, sculptor and physician Alberto Burri.Someone said that the place is haunted, yet no superstition could have prevented us from the trip from Marsala port to Gibellina where we had to take an old and extremely narrow road leading to the mountains. One could have barely avoided a car running in the opposite direction but luckily we met none. At first sight, the entire area seemed to be completely deserted.When we eventually stopped some sixty minutes later, we only could see as far as the headlights of our van shone. In the parking lot next by, we noticed several cars standing in the dark with foggy windows, secretly hiding Sicilian romance stories running inside. When photographer Míla disappeared after a while, equipped just with a headlamp and a photo bag, I recalled his passion for night sky photography and realised that he never comes back before I drop to sleep, so I better went to bed. Good night buddy and good luck with the stars...Eager to see the place in the daylight, we jumped from the car pretty early, just to get absolutely enchanted by the view. Alberto Burri created the monument at the grounds of a former town of Gibellina that was completely destroyed by an earthquake with an epicentre located in nearby Belice. More than two hundred people died that night.Burri, who fought in North Africa and became a prisoner of a war camp in the United States during World War II, started working on the monument in 1984. Experimenting mostly with burlap, wood, plastic or iron slabs in his career, the artist raised hundreds of white blocks made of pure concrete on an area of ​​85 thousand square meters in Gibellina.At the same time, he meticulously preserved the outlines of a once destroyed city with all its former streets and buildings. Today, you can walk through the streets like the original inhabitants had when the town existed before the disaster. Burri interrupted his work in 1989 and died six years later. In 2015 - on the occasion of his hundredth birthday celebration - the masterpiece was completed and named the Cretto di Burri (Burri's Rift) in honour of its author.Although it does not seem so when you observe the terrain from the far, the upper parts of the area are steep enough to make my front wheel lift from the ground after pushing the pedals just a little bit. The maze made of concrete blocks swallowed me and released me only to find out that I got completely lost. This is when I stopped, leaned the bike against the wall and stand still for a while. Finally, I felt the wind blowing through the vanished streets which made me sense the power of the space whatsoever. Apart from the peace, I felt the urge to climb on top of one of the block, lie down and just relax.In the meantime, the photographer climbed to the top floor of one of the preserved buildings located on the edge of the place to oversee the entire area. FOTO: Miloš Štáfek
VIDEO: 95% selfie GASPI /DJI Osmo Action- Mavic Mini/
TEXT: Adam Maršál