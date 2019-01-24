Video: Freezing Fall Laps in Vermont in 'Another Day on Patrol'

"Another Day on Patrol" isn't a video with a story line, it's just two friends getting out no matter the conditions, and riding bikes. This series started last year in Retallack where we were also hit with snow, rain and sun all within minutes of each other over the course of filming.
Installment #2
comes to you from East Burke VT, where the conditions fared similar, as well as the good times. Alex and Skye rode in a few different locations around the area including the Kingdom trails, Burke Mountain, and Victory Hill, Attitash Ski Area, and Hurricane Mountain.
Video: Oliver Parish // Skye Schillhammer
Photos: Oliver Parish
