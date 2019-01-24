VIDEOS

Video: Freezing Fall Laps in Vermont in 'Another Day on Patrol'

Jan 24, 2019
by Transition Bikes  
Another Day on Patrol

by TransitionBikeCompany
"Another Day on Patrol" isn't a video with a story line, it's just two friends getting out no matter the conditions, and riding bikes. This series started last year in Retallack where we were also hit with snow, rain and sun all within minutes of each other over the course of filming.

Installment #2 comes to you from East Burke VT, where the conditions fared similar, as well as the good times. Alex and Skye rode in a few different locations around the area including the Kingdom trails, Burke Mountain, and Victory Hill, Attitash Ski Area, and Hurricane Mountain.

Photo for Another Day on Patrol
If there's anyone who knows Vermont dirt it's Alex. Despite the slick leafs and wet roots, he still lays is over.

Photo for Another Day on Patrol
We filmed for a few hours a day over the course of three days. Working around snow flurries, wind and rain.


Photo for Another Day on Patrol
Some shuttle techniques are more fun than others.

Photo for Another Day on Patrol

Photo for Another Day on Patrol

Photo for Another Day on Patrol
Max concentration for Skye as he tries to keep up with Mr. Vermont.

Photo for Another Day on Patrol

Photo for Another Day on Patrol

Photo for Another Day on Patrol

Photo for Another Day on Patrol

Photo for Another Day on Patrol
Alex and his size large Patrol carbon.

Photo for Another Day on Patrol

Photo for Another Day on Patrol
Another morning, another dusting of snow and freezing temps. When you're on Patrol, you just go!

Photo for Another Day on Patrol
Big thanks to Mark Clement and Jaxson Murray for the help with the moto shuttle section!

Video: Oliver Parish // Skye Schillhammer
Photos: Oliver Parish

MENTIONS: @TransitionBikeCompany


8 Comments

  • + 6
 I really miss Vermont riding right about now...
  • + 2
 Sick video. Nice to see Transition supporting New England riders! Cheers!
  • + 1
 Party In The Woods! \m/ Sick Edit if only I could ride my Patrol like that..
  • + 1
 Perfect bikes, perfect weather, perfect music... and good times with the boys!
  • + 1
 Good thing Alex's Patrol didn't sell before the video Wink
  • + 1
 Just another promotion.. Vermont looks great though.
Post a Comment



