Video: Freezing Fall Laps in Vermont in 'Another Day on Patrol'

If there's anyone who knows Vermont dirt it's Alex. Despite the slick leafs and wet roots, he still lays is over.

We filmed for a few hours a day over the course of three days. Working around snow flurries, wind and rain.

Some shuttle techniques are more fun than others.

Max concentration for Skye as he tries to keep up with Mr. Vermont.

Alex and his size large Patrol carbon.

Another morning, another dusting of snow and freezing temps. When you're on Patrol, you just go!

Big thanks to Mark Clement and Jaxson Murray for the help with the moto shuttle section!

"Another Day on Patrol" isn't a video with a story line, it's just two friends getting out no matter the conditions, and riding bikes. This series started last year in Retallack where we were also hit with snow, rain and sun all within minutes of each other over the course of filming.Installmentcomes to you from East Burke VT, where the conditions fared similar, as well as the good times. Alex and Skye rode in a few different locations around the area including the Kingdom trails, Burke Mountain, and Victory Hill, Attitash Ski Area, and Hurricane Mountain.Video: Oliver Parish // Skye SchillhammerPhotos: Oliver Parish