Video: French Born Slopestyle Rider Loic Esteve Shreds His Favourite Lunch Spot
Oct 9, 2022
Octane One
1 Comments
When your lunch ride is this good it can't be bad? French born slopestyle rider Loic Esteve shreds his favourite lunch spot on board his Octane One Brrap and includes a side saddle, a whole bag of tricks and his sick style.
1 Comment
1
0
HenkkaK
(20 mins ago)
French born rider? French rider?
[Reply]
