Video: French Born Slopestyle Rider Loic Esteve Shreds His Favourite Lunch Spot

Oct 9, 2022
by Octane One  


When your lunch ride is this good it can't be bad? French born slopestyle rider Loic Esteve shreds his favourite lunch spot on board his Octane One Brrap and includes a side saddle, a whole bag of tricks and his sick style.







Posted In:
Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 French born rider? French rider?





