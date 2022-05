No dig no ride is un understatement

Leo Delfour is the free agent of the Sunn French Connexion Team, and it's always a pleasure to see him in action. We spent some time with Leo on his local trails near Pau, where he has built himself a custom freeride spot with his bare hands! This ex pro freestyler knows how to ride a bike, that's for sure!Photos: Valentin PopineauVideo: Valentin Popineau / Paul La vigne du Cadet