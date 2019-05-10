VIDEOS

Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students

May 10, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

A mountain biker in France has earned over 1 million views and coverage in newspapers such as the Daily Mail for nearly crashing into a group of students on an urban downhill run.

The mountain biker who goes by FroFox on YouTube, was riding down a stair set in Bloise, France, and didn't see the group of students sitting on the stairs. Unable to stop, he shouts at them to move and is able to narrowly avoid hitting them, riding over a handbag instead. Surprisingly nobody was hurt and the group of students don't even seem that annoyed, laughing it off after they realize nobody is hurt. Skip to about the 1-minute mark to see the incident in question.

The rider in question definitely got lucky here and we're not quite sure how he got away with this. Always look before you drop!

11 Comments

  • + 10
 The rider got lucky ?! thats like saying " a drunk driver definitely got lucky here because he/she narrowly missed a car and almost hurt someone !

Title should say " Stupid person does stupid shit and almost hurt someone because of his stupidity"
  • + 9
 He's hitting those books
  • + 4
 Those students staired danger in the face
  • + 1
 I'd imagine those students really railed against him
  • + 1
 He really had that landing in the bag
  • + 6
 Absolutely hate those youtube channels. No respect, nothing
  • + 3
 i actually thought 3:00 was more disturbing.. as he saw that coming way ahead
  • + 2
 Umm why is this on the front page? Did someone have to reach there article quota or something?
  • + 2
 Classic Pinkbike . What a joke .
  • + 1
 He took the French line
  • + 1
 Staged

