Video: French Trio of Friends Find Flow at Coast Gravity Park

Feb 3, 2024
by cellco  

Join the French trio as they conquer the renowned trails of Whistler and explore the captivating landscapes of the Coast Gravity Park. Brace yourself for a ride and celebration of enduring friendships. The first part of the adventure unfolds in Whistler, where the trio takes on the iconic bike park known for its gravity-defying descents and world-class features. As they navigate steep downhill runs and flowy jump lines, the camaraderie between these friends adds to the heart-pounding Whistler experience.

Photo Jules Langeard

Following the high-flying action in Whistler, the trio's journey continues to the Sunshine Coast's renowned Coast Gravity Park. Transitioning seamlessly from the gravity-defying features of Whistler to the coastal charm of this legendary bike park, the French trio explores challenging trails against the backdrop of stunning coastal landscapes.

photo
photo

Prod : Cell Co / Benjamin Chavanne
Video : Benjamin Chavanne / Jules Langeard
Editing : Benjamin Chavanne
Photos : Jules Langeard

Special Thanks to Bluegrass to allow this trip

