Video: Fresh & Fast Turns in Maribor for the iXS European DH Cup Course Preview
May 7, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Here is the track preview of the iXS European Downhill Cup round two in Maribor, Slovenia. Jump on board to the Swedish rider Oliver Zwar (Union). The new sections are fast and technical.
—
Racement
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Oliver Zwar
DH Racing
1 Comment
commental
(40 mins ago)
No course preview for the BDS at Fort Bill today Pinkbike? A bit disappointing, especially as a lot of the riders who'll be racing there in a couple of weeks are also racing today. Not to mention your own team.
[Reply]
