Video: Fresh Gelato + Italian Gnar for Team Canada at Trophy of Nations

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team heads to Finale Ligure, Italy for the much-loved bonus race of the season: Trophy of Nations.Here, the top three riders of each country compete as a team. Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin join Rhys Verner to represent Canada and ALN coaches some rising stars on the Canadian U21 team. Grab your gelato and settle in to a bonus episode of the Jank Files, Season 4.Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals Photos by: @davetrumpore @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore @evocsports / Reform