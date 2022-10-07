Video: Fresh Gelato + Italian Gnar for Team Canada at Trophy of Nations

Oct 7, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  


The Rocky Mountain Race Face Team heads to Finale Ligure, Italy for the much-loved bonus race of the season: Trophy of Nations.

Here, the top three riders of each country compete as a team. Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin join Rhys Verner to represent Canada and ALN coaches some rising stars on the Canadian U21 team. Grab your gelato and settle in to a bonus episode of the Jank Files, Season 4.






Rémi Gauvin





Jesse Melamed






Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


Posted In:
Videos Race Face Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin Rhys Verner


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 As the first commenter I would just like to interject that gelato is, by definition, fresh.





