Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #101
Jan 17, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We say Friday, you say fails!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
101538 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
61541 views
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
59605 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
51804 views
Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes
43870 views
Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29
41571 views
Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles
39278 views
3 MTB Adjacent Tech Trends From the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show
37644 views
22 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
gumbytex
(33 mins ago)
How to jump:
1) Pedal
2) Just keep riding like the jump isn't there
3) ???
4) Profit?
[Reply]
4
0
OpeSorryAbootThat
(15 mins ago)
3.1) Be overweight
3.2) slip feet off pedals
3.3) aggresively place taint on top tube
3.4) go OTB
3.5) ensure someones filming for Friday Fails
[Reply]
9
0
Germanmike
(40 mins ago)
1:12 thatˋs the first time the Rider wins and the tree loses
[Reply]
1
3
WAKIdesigns
(19 mins ago)
This is also an example of someone who is not trying to be careful. Thanks to that his focus and self confidence, that gives him relaxation and allows to steer. Something father figures on this site who know what to wear to be safe could learn from.
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(7 mins ago)
The day has come to grab a beer, watch bikers crash then give a cheer.
When a rider try to hit that jump, and hits the ground with a massive CRUMP.
But a slam like that his steed does break and after that he HAS to ache.
Friends yell out loud "Fukin'ell! OK Mike?" "I'm all good mate, how's my bike?"
The news though really is quite sad, his steed is looking pretty bad.
Mike hit the jump to be all macho, now his wheel is a taco.
And so the story here must end, off he limps with a bike to mend.
But he'll be back to try again, to send the jump with out the pain.
Although knowing Mike again he'll bail, and will once again be on Friday Fails.
[Reply]
2
0
JamesGTi
(26 mins ago)
Relatively mild one this episode.. couple of heavy hitters but mostly chilled.
[Reply]
1
0
JamesGTi
(24 mins ago)
Apart from the kid at 1:40.. that was a SLAM
[Reply]
1
0
swellhunter
(19 mins ago)
Why do I still watch this even though I'm laid up with a broken clavicle???
[Reply]
1
0
Dnik
(17 mins ago)
Love how Joey with the color matched break hoses is the friend who crashes. Seems accurate.
[Reply]
1
0
Dnik
(16 mins ago)
Brake***
[Reply]
2
0
Kieranf
(14 mins ago)
That was one of the scarier King Kong crashes I’ve seen
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(10 mins ago)
Was that Kong or Lunch Line?
[Reply]
1
0
mountainyj
(0 mins ago)
@Hogfly
: kong
[Reply]
1
0
CheddarJack46
(34 mins ago)
The kid at 2:25 has the same grin as I do while I watch Friday Fails
[Reply]
1
0
texican
(25 mins ago)
This is some of the best camera work in a while.
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(25 mins ago)
"y'alright dave?"
yeah, dave loved it.
[Reply]
1
0
man-wolf
(24 mins ago)
I should be working right now, but I saw that thumbnail and here I am.
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(24 mins ago)
1:05 is this the same bush that saved matt jones bike??
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(21 mins ago)
At 1:05....Some say his bike is still falling to this day
[Reply]
1
0
Kiotae
(6 mins ago)
This video needs more Joey.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEGAIYKTZ9w
[Reply]
1
0
swenzowski
(38 mins ago)
FRIDAY!
[Reply]
1
0
Noeserd
(35 mins ago)
101 way to crash
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009162
Mobile Version of Website
22 Comments
1) Pedal
2) Just keep riding like the jump isn't there
3) ???
4) Profit?
3.2) slip feet off pedals
3.3) aggresively place taint on top tube
3.4) go OTB
3.5) ensure someones filming for Friday Fails
When a rider try to hit that jump, and hits the ground with a massive CRUMP.
But a slam like that his steed does break and after that he HAS to ache.
Friends yell out loud "Fukin'ell! OK Mike?" "I'm all good mate, how's my bike?"
The news though really is quite sad, his steed is looking pretty bad.
Mike hit the jump to be all macho, now his wheel is a taco.
And so the story here must end, off he limps with a bike to mend.
But he'll be back to try again, to send the jump with out the pain.
Although knowing Mike again he'll bail, and will once again be on Friday Fails.
yeah, dave loved it.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEGAIYKTZ9w
Post a Comment