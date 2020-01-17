Video: Friday Fails #101

Jan 17, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


We say Friday, you say fails!


Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


22 Comments

  • 9 0
 How to jump:

1) Pedal
2) Just keep riding like the jump isn't there
3) ???
4) Profit?
  • 4 0
 3.1) Be overweight
3.2) slip feet off pedals
3.3) aggresively place taint on top tube
3.4) go OTB
3.5) ensure someones filming for Friday Fails
  • 9 0
 1:12 thatˋs the first time the Rider wins and the tree loses
  • 1 3
 This is also an example of someone who is not trying to be careful. Thanks to that his focus and self confidence, that gives him relaxation and allows to steer. Something father figures on this site who know what to wear to be safe could learn from.
  • 1 0
 The day has come to grab a beer, watch bikers crash then give a cheer.
When a rider try to hit that jump, and hits the ground with a massive CRUMP.
But a slam like that his steed does break and after that he HAS to ache.
Friends yell out loud "Fukin'ell! OK Mike?" "I'm all good mate, how's my bike?"
The news though really is quite sad, his steed is looking pretty bad.
Mike hit the jump to be all macho, now his wheel is a taco.
And so the story here must end, off he limps with a bike to mend.
But he'll be back to try again, to send the jump with out the pain.
Although knowing Mike again he'll bail, and will once again be on Friday Fails.
  • 2 0
 Relatively mild one this episode.. couple of heavy hitters but mostly chilled.
  • 1 0
 Apart from the kid at 1:40.. that was a SLAM
  • 1 0
 Why do I still watch this even though I'm laid up with a broken clavicle???
  • 1 0
 Love how Joey with the color matched break hoses is the friend who crashes. Seems accurate.
  • 1 0
 Brake***
  • 2 0
 That was one of the scarier King Kong crashes I’ve seen
  • 1 0
 Was that Kong or Lunch Line?
  • 1 0
 @Hogfly: kong
  • 1 0
 The kid at 2:25 has the same grin as I do while I watch Friday Fails
  • 1 0
 This is some of the best camera work in a while.
  • 1 0
 "y'alright dave?"

yeah, dave loved it.
  • 1 0
 I should be working right now, but I saw that thumbnail and here I am.
  • 1 0
 1:05 is this the same bush that saved matt jones bike??
  • 1 0
 At 1:05....Some say his bike is still falling to this day
  • 1 0
 This video needs more Joey.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEGAIYKTZ9w
  • 1 0
 FRIDAY!
  • 1 0
 101 way to crash

Post a Comment



