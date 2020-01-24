Video: Friday Fails #102

Jan 24, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Time for the best cases, carnage & crashes of the week!


Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


13 Comments

  • 4 0
 yikes I hope I didn't watch someone get paralyzed.
  • 1 0
 yeah my thoughts exactly
  • 1 0
 Even the apparent loss of consciousness is not fun to see.
  • 3 0
 HAH dude with the handlebar tape needs to scale it back a notch. 3 clips on here, common man!
  • 1 0
 I was wondering about that, thought it could be some new handlebar brand...I think you're right though lol!
  • 1 0
 Why don't we ever see any women in the Friday Fails videos? Are they just smarter than guys, or just more modest about sharing their fails? Either way, they are under-represented.
  • 1 0
 My little boy loves watching these videos, his reactions to the hard diggers are priceless. He said he felt sorry this week for the guy with the coloured tape on his handlebars.
  • 1 0
 Ahhh, nothing like my weekly dose of "dang, I better slow down and take it easy!" We never do though, do we?!
  • 1 0
 The real failures here are all the people filming vertical videos Wink
  • 1 0
 Full marks to guy that features three times in one fail video.
  • 1 0
 1:47 Rogatkin... is that you?!
  • 1 0
 Same dude, 3 wrecks. Gotta love the identifying bar tape.
  • 1 0
 did that kid die??

