Video: Friday Fails #102
Jan 24, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Time for the best cases, carnage & crashes of the week!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
13 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Kmccann137
(9 mins ago)
yikes I hope I didn't watch someone get paralyzed.
[Reply]
1
0
therevfryslim
(0 mins ago)
yeah my thoughts exactly
[Reply]
1
0
tbmaddux
(0 mins ago)
Even the apparent loss of consciousness is not fun to see.
[Reply]
3
0
James89
(9 mins ago)
HAH dude with the handlebar tape needs to scale it back a notch. 3 clips on here, common man!
[Reply]
1
0
wasea04
(2 mins ago)
I was wondering about that, thought it could be some new handlebar brand...I think you're right though lol!
[Reply]
1
0
timgross
(3 mins ago)
Why don't we ever see any women in the Friday Fails videos? Are they just smarter than guys, or just more modest about sharing their fails? Either way, they are under-represented.
[Reply]
1
0
slickwilly1
(3 mins ago)
My little boy loves watching these videos, his reactions to the hard diggers are priceless. He said he felt sorry this week for the guy with the coloured tape on his handlebars.
[Reply]
1
0
wasea04
(5 mins ago)
Ahhh, nothing like my weekly dose of "dang, I better slow down and take it easy!" We never do though, do we?!
[Reply]
1
0
rarerider
(9 mins ago)
The real failures here are all the people filming vertical videos
[Reply]
1
0
Bunzl
(8 mins ago)
Full marks to guy that features three times in one fail video.
[Reply]
1
0
steviestokes
(5 mins ago)
1:47 Rogatkin... is that you?!
[Reply]
1
0
Foolcyclist
(1 mins ago)
Same dude, 3 wrecks. Gotta love the identifying bar tape.
[Reply]
1
0
jamesbrant
(6 mins ago)
did that kid die??
[Reply]
