Video: Friday Fails #103
Jan 31, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Some look more painful than others.
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
45 Comments
Score
Time
18
0
krapyl
(1 hours ago)
That dude from last week didn't submit any videos this week?
[Reply]
3
0
panchocampbell
(20 mins ago)
he's busy finding new stickers for the handle bar!!!
[Reply]
12
0
DuelingBanjos
(1 hours ago)
Pushing 40 and want to learn how to jump, expect my video to be up soon.
[Reply]
1
1
WAKIdesigns
(19 mins ago)
Full sends only
[Reply]
9
0
bigandy8000
(38 mins ago)
Some dude downriver reels in an Evil.
[Reply]
6
0
n00bmtbr
(1 hours ago)
Takeaway message is clear this week: always be the first rider. 100% chance of crashing if you're second in line.
[Reply]
7
0
Adamrideshisbike
(1 hours ago)
@ 1:29 Good lord!
[Reply]
2
0
tobiusmaximum
(1 hours ago)
right! proper bike catapult!
[Reply]
1
0
Eduardoramundo
(33 mins ago)
Yes, he obviously has a death wish!
[Reply]
1
1
WAKIdesigns
(18 mins ago)
That was my favorite...
[Reply]
5
0
Linkpin
(1 hours ago)
To the committee filmer who kept the camera rolling at 3:30, we salute you and thank you for the amazing bonus crash.
[Reply]
4
0
alexmander
(57 mins ago)
Two Spokane clips and one from Copper Harbor. My current and past riding areas getting lots of love haha
[Reply]
2
0
Hogfly
(1 hours ago)
A few people on some seriously steep chutes that they had no business trying to ride. If you start out that tentative... don't start at all.
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(55 mins ago)
And don't grab a tree as you start to drop in!
[Reply]
3
0
kleinbc11
(1 hours ago)
Did he hit a landmine @ 1:32?!
[Reply]
2
0
Adamrideshisbike
(1 hours ago)
It's worth a slo-mo re-watch.
[Reply]
1
0
Sirflyingv
(55 mins ago)
The most scary thing in watching fails is when you can't understand why it happend. Then I watch on 0.25 speed to understand.
[Reply]
2
0
tobiusmaximum
(1 hours ago)
1:24 he so nearly had backflip to manual right there!
[Reply]
1
0
rcrocha
(33 mins ago)
Looked pretty sweet! The crash after that was the best.
[Reply]
2
0
chubby5000
(1 hours ago)
The two lads on the icy corner!!! Hahahaha
[Reply]
2
0
nsmithbmx
(46 mins ago)
Dude caught a landmine! 1:34
[Reply]
2
0
JTepic
(21 mins ago)
4:25 Was that a piece of his shattered clavicle rolling away???
[Reply]
2
0
bluegixxer600
(15 mins ago)
1:52 Add more rebound to the rear.
[Reply]
1
0
dscottycole
(4 mins ago)
Hahaha
[Reply]
1
0
mat-massini-media
(1 hours ago)
1:50 - how did he get up and just start laughing?!
[Reply]
3
0
StFred
(32 mins ago)
vibranium chin
[Reply]
1
0
pigman65
(1 hours ago)
A whole lot of casing going on, the body case was exceptional.
[Reply]
1
0
MindPatterns
(1 hours ago)
Not gonna watch it! well who am I kidding...
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(1 hours ago)
Wallride off the Wall sensational
[Reply]
1
0
knick
(1 hours ago)
yellow jacket kid 2nd from last is a bad ass.
[Reply]
1
0
mudmonster666
(9 mins ago)
It even looks steep on camera and really loose.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(57 mins ago)
Was that THE Jort Lord @ 3:52???
[Reply]
1
0
BadgerBacker
(28 mins ago)
Did that little kid at 4:11 have a brand new Yeti?
That's crazy.
[Reply]
1
0
BadgerBacker
(28 mins ago)
Looked at the linkage again, nope, I think I was mistaken.
[Reply]
1
0
JTepic
(23 mins ago)
You are correct. A Beti
[Reply]
1
0
logankuni
(26 mins ago)
The first clip was a classic case of “just lean back!”
[Reply]
1
0
oldmanhucking
(4 mins ago)
The first guy may have inadvertently created a new manual trainer
[Reply]
1
0
Blablablup123
(3 mins ago)
Does anyone know where 1:17 was filmed?
[Reply]
1
0
SileTzar
(1 hours ago)
Yup
[Reply]
1
0
bananowy
(1 hours ago)
The loop-out edition.
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(12 mins ago)
3:46 Wilson the bike
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
8
Kimura
(1 hours ago)
FURST
[Reply]
2
1
chickenlassi
(1 hours ago)
I was going to say that! But then I decided to watch the video first just in case something happened. Congratulations!!
[Reply]
1
0
701pirate
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Gratz! Stoked
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
Is the wurst!
[Reply]
