Video: Friday Fails #103

Jan 31, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Some look more painful than others.


Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


45 Comments

  • 18 0
 That dude from last week didn't submit any videos this week?
  • 3 0
 he's busy finding new stickers for the handle bar!!!
  • 12 0
 Pushing 40 and want to learn how to jump, expect my video to be up soon.
  • 1 1
 Full sends only
  • 9 0
 Some dude downriver reels in an Evil.
  • 6 0
 Takeaway message is clear this week: always be the first rider. 100% chance of crashing if you're second in line.
  • 7 0
 @ 1:29 Good lord!
  • 2 0
 right! proper bike catapult!
  • 1 0
 Yes, he obviously has a death wish!
  • 1 1
 That was my favorite...
  • 5 0
 To the committee filmer who kept the camera rolling at 3:30, we salute you and thank you for the amazing bonus crash.
  • 4 0
 Two Spokane clips and one from Copper Harbor. My current and past riding areas getting lots of love haha
  • 2 0
 A few people on some seriously steep chutes that they had no business trying to ride. If you start out that tentative... don't start at all.
  • 2 0
 And don't grab a tree as you start to drop in!
  • 3 0
 Did he hit a landmine @ 1:32?!
  • 2 0
 It's worth a slo-mo re-watch.
  • 1 0
 The most scary thing in watching fails is when you can't understand why it happend. Then I watch on 0.25 speed to understand.
  • 2 0
 1:24 he so nearly had backflip to manual right there!
  • 1 0
 Looked pretty sweet! The crash after that was the best.
  • 2 0
 The two lads on the icy corner!!! Hahahaha
  • 2 0
 Dude caught a landmine! 1:34
  • 2 0
 4:25 Was that a piece of his shattered clavicle rolling away???
  • 2 0
 1:52 Add more rebound to the rear.
  • 1 0
 Hahaha
  • 1 0
 1:50 - how did he get up and just start laughing?!
  • 3 0
 vibranium chin
  • 1 0
 A whole lot of casing going on, the body case was exceptional.
  • 1 0
 Not gonna watch it! well who am I kidding...
  • 1 0
 Wallride off the Wall sensational
  • 1 0
 yellow jacket kid 2nd from last is a bad ass.
  • 1 0
 It even looks steep on camera and really loose.
  • 1 0
 Was that THE Jort Lord @ 3:52???
  • 1 0
 Did that little kid at 4:11 have a brand new Yeti?

That's crazy.
  • 1 0
 Looked at the linkage again, nope, I think I was mistaken.
  • 1 0
 You are correct. A Beti
  • 1 0
 The first clip was a classic case of “just lean back!”
  • 1 0
 The first guy may have inadvertently created a new manual trainer
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know where 1:17 was filmed?
  • 1 0
 Yup
  • 1 0
 The loop-out edition.
  • 1 0
 3:46 Wilson the bike
Below threshold threads are hidden

