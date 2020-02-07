Video: Friday Fails #104

Feb 7, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


When it doesn't go to plan.


Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Weighs Only 38 Pounds
73122 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2019 Photo of the Year
60903 views
10 of the Best Mountain Bike Saddles Ridden & Rated
59187 views
First Ride: Pivot's New 2020 Switchblade Gets More Travel & Updated Kinematics
54622 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?
48293 views
Jeep Teases New eMTB During Super Bowl Ad with Bill Murray
40053 views
Review: NS Bikes Synonym TR1 - Not Your Typical XC Bike
40045 views
Rumor Season is Almost Over - UCI Publishes 2020 MTB Team Rosters
37901 views

29 Comments

  • 12 0
 The Assman rode out of that like a champ - not a fail.
  • 13 0
 But a cheeky move, nonetheless.
  • 3 0
 I saw your ass crack hahaha I saw your ass crack!
  • 1 0
 2:08 gnar af.
  • 13 0
 Did he shit himself!?
  • 3 0
 I think his muddy back tire buzzed his gooch - but it is possible the gooch was already muddy.
  • 11 0
 Phone holder caused the crash in the last one.
  • 8 0
 #1 buy a bmx bike
#2 learn how to ride and jump a bmx bike
#3 repeat step #2 for 6 months
#4 ride mtb and attempt to jump
#5 never fall again.
  • 10 0
 Is the crack at 0:59 rather brown or am I seeing things?
  • 9 0
 Dude: Pedal! Pedal pedal pedal pedal pedal!

Update: He didnt pedal.
  • 1 0
 came a bit short on the landing
  • 2 1
 Once again, another week goes by without a single girl or woman wrecking herself in the Friday Fails. For shame.

While, it's true that some of the male-bodied riders featured here could identify as a woman, the heteronormativity of their behaviour leads me to believe otherwise.

I'm calling for the Fails to be either CANCELLED or put on hold until we see 50/50 crashes for both men and WOMYN!
  • 2 0
 I think at 3:09 is a young girl where they are saying pedal,pedal, pedal.
  • 4 0
 That berm double could be rad though.
  • 1 0
 dude was not ready for that gap. but yeah, cool jump nonetheless.
  • 4 0
 First clip. Brake squeal always has the best comic timing.
  • 1 0
 Friday Fails are the only thing that makes me slightly second-guess encouraging my kids to MTB, especially the lawn-dart crashes that make you cringe and wish the guy was wearing a Leatt.
  • 2 0
 I have to say 2:00 is my favorite. High speed nose wheelie into a tree. Classic.
  • 1 0
 Foreign language speakers...what does "Katsu!!!" mean?
Once I heard it, it seemed appropriate for every other OTB in the mash-up.
  • 1 0
 It's the Italian way to say 'fuck'!!
  • 1 0
 I don't speak Italian, but this one is elementary. The word you are looking for is "cazzo".
  • 2 0
 I'm gooooood, *spiting earth*, who nevers?! hahahaha
  • 1 0
 Watching these makes me think I really ought to shell out for some basic pads and a full face.
  • 3 1
 What an ass!
  • 1 0
 I ride like the above when I use magnetic pedals
  • 1 0
 2:39: Future's so bright...
  • 1 0
 my collarbones are tingling
  • 1 0
 @3:16 Sam "almost" Hill
  • 1 1
 Professor poopy-butthole

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010090
Mobile Version of Website