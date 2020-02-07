Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #104
Feb 7, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
When it doesn't go to plan.
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Score
Time
12
0
pinhead907
(56 mins ago)
The Assman rode out of that like a champ - not a fail.
[Reply]
13
0
MisterCouch
(48 mins ago)
But a cheeky move, nonetheless.
[Reply]
3
0
owlie
(43 mins ago)
I saw your ass crack hahaha I saw your ass crack!
[Reply]
1
0
youknowitsus
(23 mins ago)
2:08 gnar af.
[Reply]
13
0
Raggi-Boy
(55 mins ago)
Did he shit himself!?
[Reply]
3
0
NYShred
(13 mins ago)
I think his muddy back tire buzzed his gooch - but it is possible the gooch was already muddy.
[Reply]
11
0
mr-smashy
(56 mins ago)
Phone holder caused the crash in the last one.
[Reply]
8
0
typerk87
(56 mins ago)
#1
buy a bmx bike
#2
learn how to ride and jump a bmx bike
#3
repeat step
#2
for 6 months
#4
ride mtb and attempt to jump
#5
never fall again.
[Reply]
10
0
Konyp
(46 mins ago)
Is the crack at 0:59 rather brown or am I seeing things?
[Reply]
9
0
Gibbsatron
(54 mins ago)
Dude: Pedal! Pedal pedal pedal pedal pedal!
Update: He didnt pedal.
[Reply]
1
0
ringle79
(12 mins ago)
came a bit short on the landing
[Reply]
2
1
Adamrideshisbike
(30 mins ago)
Once again, another week goes by without a single girl or woman wrecking herself in the Friday Fails. For shame.
While, it's true that some of the male-bodied riders featured here could identify as a woman, the heteronormativity of their behaviour leads me to believe otherwise.
I'm calling for the Fails to be either CANCELLED or put on hold until we see 50/50 crashes for both men and WOMYN!
[Reply]
2
0
brncr6
(20 mins ago)
I think at 3:09 is a young girl where they are saying pedal,pedal, pedal.
[Reply]
4
0
sspiff
(50 mins ago)
That berm double could be rad though.
[Reply]
1
0
novajustin
(23 mins ago)
dude was not ready for that gap. but yeah, cool jump nonetheless.
[Reply]
4
0
MonkeyPuzzle
(47 mins ago)
First clip. Brake squeal always has the best comic timing.
[Reply]
1
0
jeremiahwas
(26 mins ago)
Friday Fails are the only thing that makes me slightly second-guess encouraging my kids to MTB, especially the lawn-dart crashes that make you cringe and wish the guy was wearing a Leatt.
[Reply]
2
0
rcrocha
(53 mins ago)
I have to say 2:00 is my favorite. High speed nose wheelie into a tree. Classic.
[Reply]
1
0
blowmyfuse
(40 mins ago)
Foreign language speakers...what does "Katsu!!!" mean?
Once I heard it, it seemed appropriate for every other OTB in the mash-up.
[Reply]
1
0
kurt22
(29 mins ago)
It's the Italian way to say 'fuck'!!
[Reply]
1
0
aisaloma
(23 mins ago)
I don't speak Italian, but this one is elementary. The word you are looking for is "cazzo".
[Reply]
2
0
Monacchesi
(34 mins ago)
I'm gooooood, *spiting earth*, who nevers?! hahahaha
[Reply]
1
0
Kiotae
(32 mins ago)
Watching these makes me think I really ought to shell out for some basic pads and a full face.
[Reply]
3
1
sebmx
(58 mins ago)
What an ass!
[Reply]
1
0
7pirate
Plus
(57 mins ago)
I ride like the above when I use magnetic pedals
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(30 mins ago)
2:39: Future's so bright...
[Reply]
1
0
gumbytex
(1 mins ago)
my collarbones are tingling
[Reply]
1
0
dj100procentenduro
(35 mins ago)
@3:16 Sam "almost" Hill
[Reply]
1
1
GRAV-Intense-Racing-Canada
(36 mins ago)
Professor poopy-butthole
[Reply]
