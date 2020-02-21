Video: Friday Fails #106

Feb 21, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


The not so smooth landings.


Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


17 Comments

  • 14 3
 I laughed at the e-bike crash a little to hard.
  • 2 1
 same. maybe the worst technique ive ever seen, on such a tiny drop. i cant wait for ebikes to become more popular so we get more sweet crashes like that one
  • 5 0
 Join us next week for the surprising conclusion to 3:25
  • 5 0
 2:05 - biker fail, but the mat guy wins!
  • 3 0
 1:36 how fast do you have to be going to clear that jump?! That guy looked pretty good and he didn't even come close to clearing it.
  • 4 0
 D1 Crash Pad Placement at 2:02
  • 3 0
 Legend has it the guy at 3:25 is still riding out on his nose to this day...
  • 3 0
 A cracking good start to my Friday morning
  • 3 0
 2:01 that is why we need big stones in the woods....
  • 2 0
 GRIM DONUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It's looking pretty grim right now...
  • 2 0
 Perfectly timed with another toilet break
  • 2 0
 3:25, a stoppie Kerr would be prod of
  • 1 0
 Second to last just went off line because his life streamed front of him !!! huge drop that went pretty smooth in fact...
  • 1 0
 What is it, like 3 weeks in a row that asses are exposed?
  • 1 0
 Saw some Rich Drew drop techniques being used.
  • 1 0
 Man so many slams coming from woburn lately Big Grin
  • 1 0
 That blue pad !!!

