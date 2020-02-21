Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #106
Feb 21, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
The not so smooth landings.
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
17 Comments
Score
Time
14
3
dporteous
(38 mins ago)
I laughed at the e-bike crash a little to hard.
[Reply]
2
1
sooner518
(19 mins ago)
same. maybe the worst technique ive ever seen, on such a tiny drop. i cant wait for ebikes to become more popular so we get more sweet crashes like that one
[Reply]
5
0
overconfident
(35 mins ago)
Join us next week for the surprising conclusion to 3:25
[Reply]
5
0
dtax
(34 mins ago)
2:05 - biker fail, but the mat guy wins!
[Reply]
3
0
yoimaninja
(22 mins ago)
1:36 how fast do you have to be going to clear that jump?! That guy looked pretty good and he didn't even come close to clearing it.
[Reply]
4
0
swellhunter
(30 mins ago)
D1 Crash Pad Placement at 2:02
[Reply]
3
0
Ausatz
(10 mins ago)
Legend has it the guy at 3:25 is still riding out on his nose to this day...
[Reply]
3
0
C206
(32 mins ago)
A cracking good start to my Friday morning
[Reply]
3
0
BartDM
(31 mins ago)
2:01 that is why we need big stones in the woods....
[Reply]
2
0
monkeybizz
(20 mins ago)
GRIM DONUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It's looking pretty grim right now...
[Reply]
2
0
jlawie
(35 mins ago)
Perfectly timed with another toilet break
[Reply]
2
0
sewer-rat
(21 mins ago)
3:25, a stoppie Kerr would be prod of
[Reply]
1
0
Clem-mk
(11 mins ago)
Second to last just went off line because his life streamed front of him !!! huge drop that went pretty smooth in fact...
[Reply]
1
0
pinhead907
(20 mins ago)
What is it, like 3 weeks in a row that asses are exposed?
[Reply]
1
0
sambosuda
(17 mins ago)
Saw some Rich Drew drop techniques being used.
[Reply]
1
0
TurboTorsten
(15 mins ago)
Man so many slams coming from woburn lately
[Reply]
1
0
du4photo
(9 mins ago)
That blue pad !!!
[Reply]
