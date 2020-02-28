Video: Friday Fails #107

Feb 28, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, let's see some fails!


Friday Fails presented by ODI







15 Comments

  • 11 0
 haha!! "oh don't send it like that"
  • 4 0
 The Last one was epic!
  • 3 0
 First fail is the best one yet by far.
  • 1 0
 Denim destruction!
  • 3 0
 Is the Grim Donut dead? It's been like a month, dudes.
  • 2 0
 Don't send it like that. Haha
  • 1 0
 Words to live by, and the formulation for every one of my ride plans: "Don't send it like that".
  • 1 0
 First one his body cleared it, his bike came up a few feet short.
  • 1 0
 2:10 did he try and push kick off that lip? WTF!
  • 1 0
 Guy @2.26 needs a good lawyer for that case...
  • 1 0
 48 rolls of 1-ply TP will fit nicely in that one!
  • 1 0
 Nice Bailey Mtn fail!
  • 1 4
 First!!
  • 2 1
 thats so cool
  • 1 0
 As of this writing you're 8th. How the mighty fall.

