Video: Friday Fails #107
Feb 28, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
15 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
cherbein03
(17 mins ago)
haha!! "oh don't send it like that"
[Reply]
4
0
MrAngry
(18 mins ago)
The Last one was epic!
[Reply]
3
0
bulletbassman
(18 mins ago)
First fail is the best one yet by far.
[Reply]
1
0
tbmaddux
(2 mins ago)
Denim destruction!
[Reply]
3
0
cgreaseman
(12 mins ago)
Is the Grim Donut dead? It's been like a month, dudes.
[Reply]
2
0
FranzMuhr
(16 mins ago)
Don't send it like that. Haha
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(5 mins ago)
Words to live by, and the formulation for every one of my ride plans: "Don't send it like that".
[Reply]
1
0
Arcadyus
(14 mins ago)
First one his body cleared it, his bike came up a few feet short.
[Reply]
1
0
Arcadyus
(9 mins ago)
2:10 did he try and push kick off that lip? WTF!
[Reply]
1
0
jande
(7 mins ago)
Guy @2.26 needs a good lawyer for that case...
[Reply]
1
0
c-woj
(2 mins ago)
48 rolls of 1-ply TP will fit nicely in that one!
[Reply]
1
0
LaXcarp
(22 mins ago)
Nice Bailey Mtn fail!
[Reply]
1
4
ollinist
(23 mins ago)
First!!
[Reply]
2
1
LaXcarp
(18 mins ago)
thats so cool
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(4 mins ago)
As of this writing you're 8th. How the mighty fall.
[Reply]
