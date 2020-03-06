Video: Friday Fails #108

Mar 6, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, enjoy these glorious fails!


Friday Fails presented by PNW Components







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
53163 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
49063 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
47290 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
44135 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37399 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36959 views
Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36750 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
33611 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 I think you should add a "Monday Saves" comp. People pulling off what should have been a disaster. Just to help get us through the week. Might brighten our day. . .
  • 1 0
 2:37, when you wish your full face helmet literally covered your whole face
  • 1 0
 Nobody rides mountain bikes stoned, right?
  • 1 0
 f*ck... 2:37. Such a head case, that guy.
  • 1 0
 Thank god for soft trees!
  • 1 0
 SEND IT FOR THE BOYZ

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008259
Mobile Version of Website