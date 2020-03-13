Video: Friday Fails #109

Mar 13, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, enjoy these glorious fails!


Friday Fails presented by PNW Components







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pnw Components


21 Comments

  • 1 0
 I like the ones where you get the helmet cam & the wide angel shot of the same crash. Thought their shit was going to be so tight they had to film it with multiple camera angles.
  • 1 0
 Don't these riders know. If there's a camera filming that jump they're trying to make, it's going to be a case or a dead sailor. Duh!
  • 2 0
 I love getting to learn “OH f*ck. YOU GOOD?” In a new language every Friday.
  • 1 0
 Always a bright spot in the week especially one as crappy as this doom and gloom week.
  • 1 0
 What happened on that second to last one, was hard to make out. Looks like he got tail whipped
  • 1 0
 The amount of ppl who doesnt understand compression and rebound never seem to end....love the opening sceen flyby! Big Grin
  • 2 0
 At least something to laugh these days.
  • 1 0
 I am honestly proud of the amount of people hucking their bodies through the air in the woods on the reg.
  • 2 1
 The laughing cameraman is the best part of the videos.
  • 1 0
 Ok guys here I go off the picnic table...
  • 1 0
 So close, but yet so far
  • 1 0
 Yay content not f-ed by coronavirus!
  • 1 0
 So much confidence. So little talent. Love it.
  • 1 0
 Whole buncha dead sailors this week. Stay healthy everyone!
  • 1 0
 3:01 what a legend! The RAF would be impressed with that nose dive.
  • 1 0
 how does the Odgen bike park always make its way into these
  • 1 0
 2:00 - that tailbone to rock hit was too much for me. Ouch.
  • 1 0
 Jesse? No? You no jump here.
  • 1 0
 I always told myself no one crashes on that gap jump on sweetness…
  • 1 0
 The real question is, was the first guy ever on his bike?
  • 1 0
 Man, some of the crashes this week made ME hurt.

