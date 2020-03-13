Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #109
Mar 13, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday, enjoy these glorious fails!
Friday Fails presented by
PNW Components
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pnw Components
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
74550 views
Spotted: Canyon's New Sender Breaks Cover in Rotorua
59687 views
8 XC Racer Set Up Tricks
59159 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
56194 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
52743 views
Prototype Enduro Fork - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
39795 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
33647 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
33408 views
21 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
sino428
(0 mins ago)
I like the ones where you get the helmet cam & the wide angel shot of the same crash. Thought their shit was going to be so tight they had to film it with multiple camera angles.
[Reply]
1
0
headshot
(14 mins ago)
Don't these riders know. If there's a camera filming that jump they're trying to make, it's going to be a case or a dead sailor. Duh!
[Reply]
2
0
DrPete
(2 mins ago)
I love getting to learn “OH f*ck. YOU GOOD?” In a new language every Friday.
[Reply]
1
0
n8dawg82
(23 mins ago)
Always a bright spot in the week especially one as crappy as this doom and gloom week.
[Reply]
1
0
Libikerdad
(23 mins ago)
What happened on that second to last one, was hard to make out. Looks like he got tail whipped
[Reply]
1
0
Xantim
(17 mins ago)
The amount of ppl who doesnt understand compression and rebound never seem to end....love the opening sceen flyby!
[Reply]
2
0
spicy4me
(17 mins ago)
At least something to laugh these days.
[Reply]
1
0
Ausatz
(1 mins ago)
I am honestly proud of the amount of people hucking their bodies through the air in the woods on the reg.
[Reply]
2
1
whitebirdfeathers
(25 mins ago)
The laughing cameraman is the best part of the videos.
[Reply]
1
0
Jordansemailaddress
(22 mins ago)
Ok guys here I go off the picnic table...
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(21 mins ago)
So close, but yet so far
[Reply]
1
0
scotttherider
(21 mins ago)
Yay content not f-ed by coronavirus!
[Reply]
1
0
kanioni
(20 mins ago)
So much confidence. So little talent. Love it.
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(19 mins ago)
Whole buncha dead sailors this week. Stay healthy everyone!
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(19 mins ago)
3:01 what a legend! The RAF would be impressed with that nose dive.
[Reply]
1
0
hamncheez
(18 mins ago)
how does the Odgen bike park always make its way into these
[Reply]
1
0
n00bmtbr
(18 mins ago)
2:00 - that tailbone to rock hit was too much for me. Ouch.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(16 mins ago)
Jesse? No? You no jump here.
[Reply]
1
0
dmclemens
(13 mins ago)
I always told myself no one crashes on that gap jump on sweetness…
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(13 mins ago)
The real question is, was the first guy ever on his bike?
[Reply]
1
0
Gibbsatron
(1 mins ago)
Man, some of the crashes this week made ME hurt.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010782
Mobile Version of Website
21 Comments
Post a Comment