Video: Friday Fails #110
Mar 20, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, enjoy these glorious fails!
Friday Fails presented by
PNW Components
9 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
aristotle
(24 mins ago)
Friday fails couldn't have come soon enough this week.
[Reply]
1
0
7pirate
(16 mins ago)
True that
[Reply]
6
0
Bikeordie1
(19 mins ago)
Staircase slam made me cringe
[Reply]
2
0
chriskneeland
(18 mins ago)
I saw a couple Friday deaths mixed in there.
[Reply]
2
0
bishopsmike
(17 mins ago)
That opener was the worst - dead lemming.
[Reply]
1
0
kingbike2
(15 mins ago)
Wide variety of crashes this week.
[Reply]
1
0
Gremclon
(13 mins ago)
Jesus the first three were vicious
[Reply]
2
0
mattrix2
(13 mins ago)
2:39 heavy breather.
[Reply]
1
0
msalcher
(7 mins ago)
Seriously, what a creep
[Reply]
