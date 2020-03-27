Video: Friday Fails #111

Mar 27, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, enjoy these glorious fails!


Friday Fails presented by PNW Components







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
96806 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: BC Bike Race Postponed to September 2020]
79731 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
66286 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
52805 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
47184 views
Must Watch: Steve Peat Releases 'Won't Back Down' For Free
44866 views
Field Trip: Kona's $1,499 Honzo - An Overgrown Dirt Jumper
41093 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
39966 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I haven’t seen that many high centers of gravity since dolly Partons workout videos
  • 1 0
 1. Watch it 2. Realise you're weaker than the riders in the video 3. Stay home 4. Don't bother doctors PROFIT
  • 1 0
 Seriously. When can we get the “Oh Shit” sticker pack?
  • 1 0
 1:25 I cringed just seeing the camera POV.
  • 1 0
 clip 3:03 is so wonderfully unexpected.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007710
Mobile Version of Website