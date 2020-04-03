Video: Friday Fails #112

Apr 3, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!


Friday Fails presented by PNW Components







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


34 Comments

  • 26 2
 The real fail here is the polls button
  • 3 0
 I heard it was Levy's idea...
  • 2 0
 @chamoisstainz: MICHAAAEELLLL
  • 6 0
 I love the narration starting at 30 secs... SICK drop ..... to a Big step up ........ahahahachach (massive nose dive) i hope you are ok bud.
  • 1 0
 lmao with that "claudio" version
  • 5 0
 1:32... never leaving the ground was probably the safest thing that could’ve happened to that kid.
  • 5 0
 Most of these weren't as brutal as normal. Looks like people are taking it easy with the coronavirus.
  • 5 0
 Say it to the guy ditching at 1:29...
  • 1 0
 the bail at 2:25 is a smackdown.
  • 2 0
 Soon it'll just be people falling over trying to track stand in their house. Maybe some falling off trainers or stationary bikes too.
  • 1 0
 Never underestimate the deadly mudskorpion.
  • 5 0
 Gah, that crash into the creek was hard to watch. It's so obvious what's coming so far in advance yet it's inevitable.
  • 1 0
 I think he got on the brakes pretty good, but yeah that feeling of knowing it's coming is hard to sit through.
  • 3 0
 Maybe next week PB could ask @DJZESTY for a fail comp playlist
  • 2 0
 2:43 - "Pinkbike" - Becoming the new WorldStar
  • 1 0
 Yelling PINKBIKE! after every crash is now going to be a trend.
  • 3 1
 Come on people, upper body strength. Do some push-ups!
  • 2 0
 This does remind me to start doing push ups.
  • 1 0
 1:50 - Dude's head was working like suspension in slo-mo during that awesome face scrape.
  • 2 0
 1:05- understandable
1:13- incomprehensible
  • 1 0
 Windrock doing its impersonation of Method Mans “bring the pain” this week
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike poll: what would you chose - stay at home for two more months or go ride and do all fails from this video?
  • 1 0
 Best moment of the week, especially during that boring period.
  • 1 0
 2:51 riding clipped in FTW. Lol
  • 1 0
 1:40 Looks like Street Ramp Kid is on a bigger bike now!
  • 1 0
 2:04 gotta give props to the full send
  • 1 0
 I am afraid that in the next few weeks we gonna run out of Friday Fails
  • 1 0
 Bunny hop to tail tap was epic.
  • 1 0
 Maybe a rebound adjustment is in order.
  • 1 0
 Nobody falling off their IDTs or rollers?
  • 1 0
 I looked at the stream, Ray.
  • 1 2
 Scraping the bottom of the barrel with some of these amateur parking lot fails.
  • 1 0
 Super nothing at 3:00
  • 1 0
 I'll preface this by saying "as long as they're not really hurt" , I love seeing kids try and just giver er with no idea what they're doing. It's the pure ignorance of youth ...reminds most of us as ourselves once upon a time...this one at 3:00 and last week's kid with the wooden ramp at 1:08 I laughed my guts out 3-4 times in a row...wear your gear kiddos and keep at it!

