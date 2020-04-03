Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #112
Apr 3, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!
Friday Fails presented by
PNW Components
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Crankworx Innsbruck Postponed]
90225 views
The Grim Donut is Already Spawning Imitations
71743 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
60816 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
60750 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
57445 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
46542 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
44739 views
Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29
41253 views
34 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
26
2
dexterfawkes
(1 hours ago)
The real fail here is the polls button
[Reply]
3
0
chamoisstainz
(25 mins ago)
I heard it was Levy's idea...
[Reply]
2
0
dexterfawkes
(24 mins ago)
@chamoisstainz
: MICHAAAEELLLL
[Reply]
6
0
fedfox
(1 hours ago)
I love the narration starting at 30 secs... SICK drop ..... to a Big step up ........ahahahachach (massive nose dive) i hope you are ok bud.
[Reply]
1
0
Gilmarques
(44 mins ago)
lmao with that "claudio" version
[Reply]
5
0
DrPete
(1 hours ago)
1:32... never leaving the ground was probably the safest thing that could’ve happened to that kid.
[Reply]
5
0
wheel-addict
(1 hours ago)
Most of these weren't as brutal as normal. Looks like people are taking it easy with the coronavirus.
[Reply]
5
0
Tasso75
(1 hours ago)
Say it to the guy ditching at 1:29...
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(54 mins ago)
the bail at 2:25 is a smackdown.
[Reply]
2
0
kcy4130
(33 mins ago)
Soon it'll just be people falling over trying to track stand in their house. Maybe some falling off trainers or stationary bikes too.
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(4 mins ago)
Never underestimate the deadly mudskorpion.
[Reply]
5
0
big-red
(32 mins ago)
Gah, that crash into the creek was hard to watch. It's so obvious what's coming so far in advance yet it's inevitable.
[Reply]
1
0
greener1
(10 mins ago)
I think he got on the brakes pretty good, but yeah that feeling of knowing it's coming is hard to sit through.
[Reply]
3
0
DrDoctor
(1 hours ago)
Maybe next week PB could ask @DJZESTY for a fail comp playlist
[Reply]
2
0
jayacheess
(1 hours ago)
2:43 - "Pinkbike" - Becoming the new WorldStar
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(1 hours ago)
Yelling PINKBIKE! after every crash is now going to be a trend.
[Reply]
3
1
JohanG
(1 hours ago)
Come on people, upper body strength. Do some push-ups!
[Reply]
2
0
vapidoscar
(53 mins ago)
This does remind me to start doing push ups.
[Reply]
1
0
steveczech
(57 mins ago)
1:50 - Dude's head was working like suspension in slo-mo during that awesome face scrape.
[Reply]
2
0
Ian713
(56 mins ago)
1:05- understandable
1:13- incomprehensible
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(48 mins ago)
Windrock doing its impersonation of Method Mans “bring the pain” this week
[Reply]
1
0
Sirflyingv
(0 mins ago)
Pinkbike poll: what would you chose - stay at home for two more months or go ride and do all fails from this video?
[Reply]
1
0
softsteel
(1 hours ago)
Best moment of the week, especially during that boring period.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(1 hours ago)
2:51 riding clipped in FTW. Lol
[Reply]
1
0
tmadison12
(1 hours ago)
1:40 Looks like Street Ramp Kid is on a bigger bike now!
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(52 mins ago)
2:04 gotta give props to the full send
[Reply]
1
0
kilazilla
(37 mins ago)
I am afraid that in the next few weeks we gonna run out of Friday Fails
[Reply]
1
0
sebmx
(27 mins ago)
Bunny hop to tail tap was epic.
[Reply]
1
0
sebmx
(25 mins ago)
Maybe a rebound adjustment is in order.
[Reply]
1
0
Jacquers
(21 mins ago)
Nobody falling off their IDTs or rollers?
[Reply]
1
0
jlang002
(14 mins ago)
I looked at the stream, Ray.
[Reply]
1
2
sdaly
(1 hours ago)
Scraping the bottom of the barrel with some of these amateur parking lot fails.
[Reply]
1
0
sebmx
(25 mins ago)
Super nothing at 3:00
[Reply]
1
0
greener1
(6 mins ago)
I'll preface this by saying "as long as they're not really hurt" , I love seeing kids try and just giver er with no idea what they're doing. It's the pure ignorance of youth ...reminds most of us as ourselves once upon a time...this one at 3:00 and last week's kid with the wooden ramp at 1:08 I laughed my guts out 3-4 times in a row...wear your gear kiddos and keep at it!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012271
Mobile Version of Website
34 Comments
1:13- incomprehensible
Post a Comment