Video: Friday Fails #114

Apr 17, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


28 Comments

  • 13 0
 I say round of applause to the medical staff around the world who normally fix us when we do crazy s*** like this but are now fighting this pandemic.
  • 3 0
 Well ladies and gents , today winner is 2:40 !!! (No comments on that one please)
Second place is for X Files 3:40 ish ?!
Third place is going for last crash to a guy who stuck in Matrix Wink
Thanks Pinkbike for entertaining afternoon.
See you next week as usual.
  • 1 0
 I thought #1 was a perfect fail. Also, I'm pretty sure there is a whaambulence on the way at 2:18.
  • 5 0
 What the heck happened at 3:38 blew a tire doing nothing? Maybe it's a bear trap ?
  • 2 0
 Snipers in the woods-
  • 2 0
 I saw something move on the grassy knoll.
  • 1 1
 One thing I’ve been noticing lately is the percentage of people that hit their head on these falls. Even the shoulder first falls also have decent head contact often. Interesting, as someone with a bunch of concussions, I’ll often fall and take it on my elbow or shoulder or hip and leave with a bit of a headache, but we’re all probably hitting our head as a secondary impact more than we think. Buy a good helmet!
  • 2 0
 Was a bit rougher than usual, these face plants and neck benders hurt when seeing them...
  • 2 0
 Ok, so until today I've never watched FF listening with earphones. Most of the crashes become absolutely paranormal.
  • 1 0
 2:15... doing your own stupid sht is mountain biking. Setting up stupid sht that your kids break their necks on while you’re filming makes you an ahole.
  • 2 0
 Ha, 1:44 the one on the pink bike! ... Wait, what?
  • 1 0
 The combined yelling and the way the camera panned at 1:09 is the funniest thing to me
  • 1 0
 The more I watch these, the more I think I need to get a full-face helmet. Absolutely brutal!
  • 1 0
 That sideways drop looks awkward anyway. Remember folks not ALL features are “good” features.
  • 1 0
 I watch these videos not for the crashes, but to try and recognize trails I’ve rode. A nice “what not to do”
  • 1 0
 Mountain biking is fun. Not for most of these people but for the rest of us it's fun.
  • 1 0
 3:46 I started cringing like crazy when I saw him start to really crank the pedals... Nooooo. Don't go faster!!
  • 2 0
 YEAH IT'S GAME TIME!!!
  • 1 0
 A lot of brake grabbing today too, that always makes for a rough time.
  • 1 0
 I guess that was my problem last week... after landing to the left in a small bump unfortunately I shot OTB. Braking could explain that. Maybe I better jump using death grip. Neck and hand still hurt. No video, I'm sorry...
  • 1 0
 4:05. The miracle of birth. Who says this is not an educational website?
  • 1 0
 2:02, local riding spot. That drop is bigger in person.
  • 1 0
 Last guy ended up in the rabbit hole from Alice in Wonderland.
  • 1 0
 3:53......man, I felt that from here.
  • 1 0
 2:39 second woman's head explodes and becomes dirt. amazing
  • 1 0
 Did that bush just give birth to a biker!!
  • 1 0
 That last 360 View......
  • 9 2
 crashing was karma for using it

