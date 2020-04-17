Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #114
Apr 17, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
103292 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
63407 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Specialized Donate 1 Million Masks]
52210 views
Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR
51383 views
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's 160mm Gnarvana Enduro Bike - Pond Beaver 2020
50905 views
Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020
49822 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
48613 views
Review: Kona's Fresh Hei Hei Can Make Cross-Country Fun - Pond Beaver 2020
47026 views
28 Comments
Score
Time
13
0
bigtim
(48 mins ago)
I say round of applause to the medical staff around the world who normally fix us when we do crazy s*** like this but are now fighting this pandemic.
[Reply]
3
0
allbiker
(43 mins ago)
Well ladies and gents , today winner is 2:40 !!! (No comments on that one please)
Second place is for X Files 3:40 ish ?!
Third place is going for last crash to a guy who stuck in Matrix
Thanks Pinkbike for entertaining afternoon.
See you next week as usual.
[Reply]
1
0
rabbitsmokinintheferns
(32 mins ago)
I thought
#1
was a perfect fail. Also, I'm pretty sure there is a whaambulence on the way at 2:18.
[Reply]
5
0
mtbikerbob
(50 mins ago)
What the heck happened at 3:38 blew a tire doing nothing? Maybe it's a bear trap ?
[Reply]
2
0
fahrwerk
(14 mins ago)
Snipers in the woods-
[Reply]
2
0
rrolly
(14 mins ago)
I saw something move on the grassy knoll.
[Reply]
1
1
eragotte
(26 mins ago)
One thing I’ve been noticing lately is the percentage of people that hit their head on these falls. Even the shoulder first falls also have decent head contact often. Interesting, as someone with a bunch of concussions, I’ll often fall and take it on my elbow or shoulder or hip and leave with a bit of a headache, but we’re all probably hitting our head as a secondary impact more than we think. Buy a good helmet!
[Reply]
2
0
ferenooo
(55 mins ago)
Was a bit rougher than usual, these face plants and neck benders hurt when seeing them...
[Reply]
2
0
Tasso75
(46 mins ago)
Ok, so until today I've never watched FF listening with earphones. Most of the crashes become absolutely paranormal.
[Reply]
1
0
DrPete
(23 mins ago)
2:15... doing your own stupid sht is mountain biking. Setting up stupid sht that your kids break their necks on while you’re filming makes you an ahole.
[Reply]
2
0
Lankycrank
(55 mins ago)
Ha, 1:44 the one on the pink bike! ... Wait, what?
[Reply]
1
0
Ajorda
(50 mins ago)
The combined yelling and the way the camera panned at 1:09 is the funniest thing to me
[Reply]
1
0
GoCougars
(49 mins ago)
The more I watch these, the more I think I need to get a full-face helmet. Absolutely brutal!
[Reply]
1
0
Whatajohnny
(41 mins ago)
That sideways drop looks awkward anyway. Remember folks not ALL features are “good” features.
[Reply]
1
0
jshutts22
(22 mins ago)
I watch these videos not for the crashes, but to try and recognize trails I’ve rode. A nice “what not to do”
[Reply]
1
0
fast-n-loose-podcast
(20 mins ago)
Mountain biking is fun. Not for most of these people but for the rest of us it's fun.
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(8 mins ago)
3:46 I started cringing like crazy when I saw him start to really crank the pedals... Nooooo. Don't go faster!!
[Reply]
2
0
konyko
(1 hours ago)
YEAH IT'S GAME TIME!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Ajorda
(47 mins ago)
A lot of brake grabbing today too, that always makes for a rough time.
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(19 mins ago)
I guess that was my problem last week... after landing to the left in a small bump unfortunately I shot OTB. Braking could explain that. Maybe I better jump using death grip. Neck and hand still hurt. No video, I'm sorry...
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(41 mins ago)
4:05. The miracle of birth. Who says this is not an educational website?
[Reply]
1
0
Clifflane3
(39 mins ago)
2:02, local riding spot. That drop is bigger in person.
[Reply]
1
0
steveczech
(39 mins ago)
Last guy ended up in the rabbit hole from Alice in Wonderland.
[Reply]
1
0
Parabellum
(33 mins ago)
3:53......man, I felt that from here.
[Reply]
1
0
speed10
(27 mins ago)
2:39 second woman's head explodes and becomes dirt. amazing
[Reply]
1
0
ompete
(21 mins ago)
Did that bush just give birth to a biker!!
[Reply]
1
0
Supergo
(1 hours ago)
That last 360 View......
[Reply]
9
2
OnkleJoachim
(51 mins ago)
crashing was karma for using it
[Reply]
