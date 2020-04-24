Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #115
Apr 24, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Happy Failday, enjoy!
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
121581 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Peaty's Steel City Downhill Cancelled]
108072 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
85460 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
68893 views
CyclingTips Digest: Full Suspension Road Bikes, Gravel Field Test, Tire Inflators, & More
64892 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
63284 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: SRAM Mask Making Project]
59999 views
The Four-Year Story of Fin Woods' DIY Carbon Enduro Gearbox Bike
53346 views
31 Comments
Score
Time
27
0
ReformedRoadie
(55 mins ago)
You get the feeling that dog has seen a lot of shitty riding...
Kinda pauses and you can almost see the thought bubble "here we go again"
[Reply]
1
0
rockyflowtbay
(38 mins ago)
Every time I crash with my dog, he just stands over me with a look of "again.....really?"
[Reply]
3
0
DavidSA
(34 mins ago)
That was easily my favorite.
[Reply]
11
0
Gregmurray50
(51 mins ago)
Props to the kid in the blue shirt for two pretty good slams in a row! Obviously he wasn't scared off by his first crash and had the courage to keep sending!
[Reply]
4
10
blowmyfuse
(31 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Nothing about his riding struck me as courageous. You sure English is your first language?
[Reply]
1
0
Lanebobane
(12 mins ago)
@blowmyfuse
: If you slam like he did at first, then get up and keep sending in the same session (looks like same day), you're courageous. Bran Stark: "Can a man still be brave if he's afraid?" Ned Stark: "That is the only time a man can be brave, when he's scared as shit but still fully sending it." -Game of Thrones
[Reply]
9
0
eragot
(40 mins ago)
That front flip was success.
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(14 mins ago)
10 points for style and execution.
[Reply]
6
0
peleton7
(36 mins ago)
Return of the bar tape gaper.
[Reply]
4
0
Foolcyclist
(45 mins ago)
Best indication of impending fail?
4-5 guys sitting around a jump watching the one guy with enough balls to try it.
[Reply]
4
0
timoped
(54 mins ago)
Best Friday Fails in a while: Big jumps and quality crashes!
[Reply]
3
0
tobiusmaximum
(37 mins ago)
seemed like a disproportionate amount of "oooohh"s and "oh shit"s this week.
and not a single kurwa?
[Reply]
1
0
WAKIdesigns
(24 mins ago)
What has the world come to.
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(12 mins ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: you know i love a good kurwa!
[Reply]
1
0
WAKIdesigns
(8 mins ago)
@tobiusmaximum
: Yes! I hope you said it with the most Scottish “R” you could pull out!
[Reply]
1
0
WAKIdesigns
(5 mins ago)
m.youtube.com/watch?v=CW-2cz8bieE
[Reply]
2
0
MindPatterns
(50 mins ago)
Props to all our brothers and sisters for sending it hard! Keep on shredding! \m/
[Reply]
3
0
krka73
(44 mins ago)
That first one.... full send.
[Reply]
4
0
rockyflowtbay
(42 mins ago)
After watching a few times, I'm surprised he bailed and didnt try to ride it out. Split second decision either way.
[Reply]
2
0
JayMac1
(42 mins ago)
At least the first few kept the front end up! Also, 5.10's got nothing on low top Chuck Taylors!
[Reply]
1
0
savagelake
(30 mins ago)
yeah, lots of front rims made of lead in this week's installment.
[Reply]
3
0
Gibbsatron
(21 mins ago)
That last drift in the snow was majestic!
[Reply]
1
0
swellhunter
(19 mins ago)
Guy at 1:45 “follow me bro I’ll tow you in perfect speed”
Me “nah dude let me see you send it first”
[Reply]
1
0
RobKong
(15 mins ago)
I love the totally chill dog at 1:55 knowing he doesn't have to hurry because his owner crashed again.
[Reply]
1
0
Flunt
(11 mins ago)
I have seen that guy with the rainbow bar tape before...... Kind of a friday fail celebrity!
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(6 mins ago)
my favorite must be the guy in the snow.. LOL that is hopeless... could be me....
[Reply]
1
0
icobacho
(58 mins ago)
Best way to start the day!
[Reply]
1
0
jstafford0502
(13 mins ago)
Whole lot of dick pound this week
[Reply]
1
0
chris6-6-6
(4 mins ago)
Bar-tape dude is back! Yes!
[Reply]
1
0
fullendurbro
(0 mins ago)
There were actually some good riders in it this time. Properly sent it.
[Reply]
1
0
msalcher
(55 mins ago)
OTB much?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010883
Mobile Version of Website
31 Comments
Kinda pauses and you can almost see the thought bubble "here we go again"
4-5 guys sitting around a jump watching the one guy with enough balls to try it.
and not a single kurwa?
Me “nah dude let me see you send it first”
Post a Comment