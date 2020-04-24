Video: Friday Fails #115

Apr 24, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Happy Failday, enjoy!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


31 Comments

  • 27 0
 You get the feeling that dog has seen a lot of shitty riding...
Kinda pauses and you can almost see the thought bubble "here we go again"
  • 1 0
 Every time I crash with my dog, he just stands over me with a look of "again.....really?"
  • 3 0
 That was easily my favorite.
  • 11 0
 Props to the kid in the blue shirt for two pretty good slams in a row! Obviously he wasn't scared off by his first crash and had the courage to keep sending!
  • 4 10
flag blowmyfuse (31 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Nothing about his riding struck me as courageous. You sure English is your first language?
  • 1 0
 @blowmyfuse: If you slam like he did at first, then get up and keep sending in the same session (looks like same day), you're courageous. Bran Stark: "Can a man still be brave if he's afraid?" Ned Stark: "That is the only time a man can be brave, when he's scared as shit but still fully sending it." -Game of Thrones
  • 9 0
 That front flip was success.
  • 1 0
 10 points for style and execution.
  • 6 0
 Return of the bar tape gaper.
  • 4 0
 Best indication of impending fail?

4-5 guys sitting around a jump watching the one guy with enough balls to try it.
  • 4 0
 Best Friday Fails in a while: Big jumps and quality crashes!
  • 3 0
 seemed like a disproportionate amount of "oooohh"s and "oh shit"s this week.

and not a single kurwa?
  • 1 0
 What has the world come to.
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: you know i love a good kurwa!
  • 1 0
 @tobiusmaximum: Yes! I hope you said it with the most Scottish “R” you could pull out!
  • 1 0
 m.youtube.com/watch?v=CW-2cz8bieE
  • 2 0
 Props to all our brothers and sisters for sending it hard! Keep on shredding! \m/
  • 3 0
 That first one.... full send.
  • 4 0
 After watching a few times, I'm surprised he bailed and didnt try to ride it out. Split second decision either way.
  • 2 0
 At least the first few kept the front end up! Also, 5.10's got nothing on low top Chuck Taylors!
  • 1 0
 yeah, lots of front rims made of lead in this week's installment.
  • 3 0
 That last drift in the snow was majestic!
  • 1 0
 Guy at 1:45 “follow me bro I’ll tow you in perfect speed”

Me “nah dude let me see you send it first”
  • 1 0
 I love the totally chill dog at 1:55 knowing he doesn't have to hurry because his owner crashed again.
  • 1 0
 I have seen that guy with the rainbow bar tape before...... Kind of a friday fail celebrity!
  • 1 0
 my favorite must be the guy in the snow.. LOL that is hopeless... could be me....
  • 1 0
 Best way to start the day!
  • 1 0
 Whole lot of dick pound this week
  • 1 0
 Bar-tape dude is back! Yes!
  • 1 0
 There were actually some good riders in it this time. Properly sent it.
  • 1 0
 OTB much?

Post a Comment



