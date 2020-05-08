Video: Friday Fails #117

May 8, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?
122789 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Specialized Lays Off 46 People]
118207 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Alta Cycling Group's Giveaway]
69665 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
60338 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Homemade Steel Downhill Bike
57892 views
The 2020 Last Tarvo Claims to be the Lightest Enduro Frame Ever
56930 views
Review: Yeti SB140 - Little Wheels & Lots of Fun
55025 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Beats Lockdown Boredom in 'Home Office'
50453 views

24 Comments

  • 8 0
 Yeeeeeah! Fails are the best reason to wake up on friday.
  • 7 0
 Nothing worse than having your fat friend roll up on you laughing in your face.
  • 2 0
 i wonder what the story behind that is. like rhe guy who crashed was just talkin' smack or something.
  • 4 0
 1:17 - tractor beam into the tree... but a tree on either side as backup in case he managed to break free at the last second. They're ganging up on us now...
  • 4 0
 2:25....a kindler, gentler Friday Fails.
  • 3 0
 2:26 and the wheeley guys looks like he fails directly after the camera cut off.
  • 1 0
 @Sscottt: The wheelie guy is the hero we all deserve
  • 1 0
 WTF happened to the guy at 2:27??? There's a fail there that we have been deprived of and I don't know if I can continue on with my day without seeing the rest of that massive loop out.
  • 2 0
 Can't wait to fall again and not worry about death by virus!
  • 2 0
 Rumours are that fella at 1:23 forever lives between those trees now.
  • 1 0
 That dude at 1:53 was waaaaaaay to happy to see his riding buddy fall. There must be a good story behind this!
  • 5 4
 WOW IM THE FIRST....do i get a free bike now pinkbike?
  • 8 0
 and another friday fail
  • 2 1
 @jgainey: u r a beauty for recognizing that. I didn't want to burst his bubble because I beat him by about 10 seconds, lmao!
  • 2 0
 Haha
  • 2 0
 I like the use of slo mo
  • 1 0
 Wow almost four minutes of fails! 3 minutes of slow-mo action...
  • 1 0
 1:04. I need friends like that!
  • 1 0
 That was a double fail in one take!
  • 1 0
 3:36: jesus had nothing to do with this.
  • 1 0
 Some riders could benefit from a PSA regarding OTB's.
  • 1 0
 Feel for the bunny hop guy.
  • 1 0
 And still no this www.pinkbike.com/video/515252 ???
  • 1 0
 0:36 RIP nuts

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008997
Mobile Version of Website