Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Video: Friday Fails #117
May 8, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, enjoy some more glorious fails!
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
hypa
(1 hours ago)
Yeeeeeah! Fails are the best reason to wake up on friday.
[Reply]
7
0
man-wolf
(47 mins ago)
Nothing worse than having your fat friend roll up on you laughing in your face.
[Reply]
2
0
savagelake
(15 mins ago)
i wonder what the story behind that is. like rhe guy who crashed was just talkin' smack or something.
[Reply]
4
0
n00bmtbr
(44 mins ago)
1:17 - tractor beam into the tree... but a tree on either side as backup in case he managed to break free at the last second. They're ganging up on us now...
[Reply]
4
0
frorider2
(1 hours ago)
2:25....a kindler, gentler Friday Fails.
[Reply]
3
0
Sscottt
(55 mins ago)
2:26 and the wheeley guys looks like he fails directly after the camera cut off.
[Reply]
1
0
HaggeredShins
(28 mins ago)
@Sscottt
: The wheelie guy is the hero we all deserve
[Reply]
1
0
novajustin
(26 mins ago)
WTF happened to the guy at 2:27??? There's a fail there that we have been deprived of and I don't know if I can continue on with my day without seeing the rest of that massive loop out.
[Reply]
2
0
audeo03
(1 hours ago)
Can't wait to fall again and not worry about death by virus!
[Reply]
2
0
James89
(54 mins ago)
Rumours are that fella at 1:23 forever lives between those trees now.
[Reply]
1
0
jfcarrier
(43 mins ago)
That dude at 1:53 was waaaaaaay to happy to see his riding buddy fall. There must be a good story behind this!
[Reply]
5
4
NicoRides
(1 hours ago)
WOW IM THE FIRST....do i get a free bike now pinkbike?
[Reply]
8
0
jgainey
(55 mins ago)
and another friday fail
[Reply]
2
1
hypa
(52 mins ago)
@jgainey
: u r a beauty for recognizing that. I didn't want to burst his bubble because I beat him by about 10 seconds, lmao!
[Reply]
2
0
jpwvy5
(1 hours ago)
Haha
[Reply]
2
0
Thustlewhumber
(57 mins ago)
I like the use of slo mo
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(54 mins ago)
Wow almost four minutes of fails! 3 minutes of slow-mo action...
[Reply]
1
0
learningcycles
(51 mins ago)
1:04. I need friends like that!
[Reply]
1
0
zonoskar
(47 mins ago)
That was a double fail in one take!
[Reply]
1
0
novajustin
(23 mins ago)
3:36: jesus had nothing to do with this.
[Reply]
1
0
Boych12
(19 mins ago)
Some riders could benefit from a PSA regarding OTB's.
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(5 mins ago)
Feel for the bunny hop guy.
[Reply]
1
0
dvcpinkbike
(3 mins ago)
And still no this
www.pinkbike.com/video/515252
???
[Reply]
1
0
michaelrjs
(5 mins ago)
0:36 RIP nuts
[Reply]
