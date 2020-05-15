Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #118
May 15, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
We say Friday, you say fails!
Videos
Friday Fails
36 Comments
Score
Time
34
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
Thankfully the tree took that bell outta commission at 2:29
[Reply]
4
2
rrolly
(46 mins ago)
I ended up buying one of these:
www.mtbbell.com
I put it on for solo rides when it's busy or solo rides when the trails take me to places where I might spook a bear in sections.
Here is a guy reviewing it. I have the same conclusions. Good buy for just over $20.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_coEyE_2NA
[Reply]
14
0
deepcovedave
(1 hours ago)
Jolanda Neff at the end going sideways - LOL
[Reply]
1
0
blowmyfuse
(2 mins ago)
JoCodylanda KelNeffey you mean
[Reply]
11
0
WAKIdesigns
(1 hours ago)
Some brutal tree encounters there but the ringing bell thing is pure gold
[Reply]
2
0
DidNotSendIt
(56 mins ago)
I was surprised that crash happened. Surely the bell is a safety feature?
[Reply]
3
0
WAKIdesigns
(50 mins ago)
@DidNotSendIt
: He probably has GXP crankset, wanted to distract himself from constant creaking. But that abrupt silence... some of the best stuff out there
[Reply]
8
0
Katbox
(1 hours ago)
Fuck, this one was brutal
[Reply]
9
2
JohanG
(1 hours ago)
Buy/Sell ads for these bikes - low miles, only ridden three times!
[Reply]
8
0
DHhack
(1 hours ago)
This bike practically rides itself!
[Reply]
7
0
chadtague1
(1 hours ago)
To the guy at 0:22..... i hope you're alive......
[Reply]
1
0
BornOnTwo
(44 mins ago)
His knees aren't
[Reply]
4
0
curendero
(1 hours ago)
I've never seen someone's backpack stripped off!! He got mugged!!
[Reply]
4
0
nsteele
(53 mins ago)
Carnage today. Total carnage
[Reply]
4
0
endurafrica
(1 hours ago)
1:50 gets my vote.
[Reply]
2
0
krka73
(1 hours ago)
Holy Moses, that and 3:20 could've been broken necks.
[Reply]
3
0
jmcapra2018
(1 hours ago)
That one and 3:20 were brutal.
[Reply]
1
0
Kiotae
(44 mins ago)
Came here to say the same. I don't usually watch with the sound on, those two are examples why.
[Reply]
2
0
kmreid66
(58 mins ago)
It still amazes me the amount of riders with just a helmet on....elbows, knees and hands need protection too
[Reply]
4
0
pads
(55 mins ago)
Nuts exploding at 3:13??
[Reply]
3
0
Steve101j
(55 mins ago)
At 2:25 that tree was sick of hearing that bell.
[Reply]
3
0
crysvb
(52 mins ago)
this friday's lesson: don't follow so close
[Reply]
2
0
michaelrjs
(52 mins ago)
1:47 so freaky, the speed and what felt like a blind send into dark forest.
[Reply]
2
0
mat-massini-media
(1 hours ago)
did the second to last guy just sling shot around a tree using his head?
[Reply]
2
0
Bustacrimes
(47 mins ago)
Either that or his confidence deflating rapidly..
[Reply]
2
0
BornOnTwo
(39 mins ago)
PB can we see videos of the aftermath damage on the body? Bike?
[Reply]
1
0
savagelake
(11 mins ago)
hats off to all the folks practicing nose wheelies in the middle of a rock garden.
[Reply]
6
5
juicebanger
(1 hours ago)
Well I kind of wish you weren't fine, guy with stupid bell.
[Reply]
2
0
Bathoris
(24 mins ago)
From what I understand bells are used in some areas across the globe (inc US, Portugal and Spain I think) where riders share paths with walkers and horse riders. I think it would drive me nuts at the end of a days riding and I would still hear it when going to bed but might be worth using if it keeps all trail user safe and happy.
[Reply]
1
0
kedelberg
(52 mins ago)
0:26 - Pretty sure that is NOT how you play lawn darts!
[Reply]
1
0
boater
(49 mins ago)
1:52... closed one eye to watch... holy crap
[Reply]
1
0
provin1327
(30 mins ago)
0:31 is that Pennywise the clown I hear?
[Reply]
1
0
Gregmurray50
(29 mins ago)
1:31 and 1:49 have to be the two scariest ones yet...
[Reply]
1
0
brokemywristbyfallingoffmybike
(28 mins ago)
Was that actually jolanda neff????
[Reply]
1
0
NinetySixBikes
(26 mins ago)
3:10 Was that his nut busting?
[Reply]
1
1
stoo61
(22 mins ago)
I rather be eaten by a bear or a mountain lion or whatever the fuck than ride with that bell.
[Reply]
I put it on for solo rides when it's busy or solo rides when the trails take me to places where I might spook a bear in sections.
Here is a guy reviewing it. I have the same conclusions. Good buy for just over $20.
