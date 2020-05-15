Video: Friday Fails #118

May 15, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

We say Friday, you say fails!

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
124320 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
74901 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
71845 views
Specialized Diverge EVO: Gravel Shredder, High-End Hybrid, or Just a Rigid Mountain Bike?
54997 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?
36247 views
Review: Spot's Ryve 115 29 is a Part-Time Racer Doing Trail Bike Duty
33242 views
The Best Tech From the Losinj DH World Cup
28711 views
Video: Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
28668 views

36 Comments

  • 34 0
 Thankfully the tree took that bell outta commission at 2:29
  • 4 2
 I ended up buying one of these:
www.mtbbell.com

I put it on for solo rides when it's busy or solo rides when the trails take me to places where I might spook a bear in sections.

Here is a guy reviewing it. I have the same conclusions. Good buy for just over $20.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_coEyE_2NA
  • 14 0
 Jolanda Neff at the end going sideways - LOL
  • 1 0
 JoCodylanda KelNeffey you mean
  • 11 0
 Some brutal tree encounters there but the ringing bell thing is pure gold
  • 2 0
 I was surprised that crash happened. Surely the bell is a safety feature?
  • 3 0
 @DidNotSendIt: He probably has GXP crankset, wanted to distract himself from constant creaking. But that abrupt silence... some of the best stuff out there
  • 8 0
 Fuck, this one was brutal
  • 9 2
 Buy/Sell ads for these bikes - low miles, only ridden three times!
  • 8 0
 This bike practically rides itself!
  • 7 0
 To the guy at 0:22..... i hope you're alive......
  • 1 0
 His knees aren't
  • 4 0
 I've never seen someone's backpack stripped off!! He got mugged!!
  • 4 0
 Carnage today. Total carnage
  • 4 0
 1:50 gets my vote.
  • 2 0
 Holy Moses, that and 3:20 could've been broken necks.
  • 3 0
 That one and 3:20 were brutal.
  • 1 0
 Came here to say the same. I don't usually watch with the sound on, those two are examples why.
  • 2 0
 It still amazes me the amount of riders with just a helmet on....elbows, knees and hands need protection too
  • 4 0
 Nuts exploding at 3:13??
  • 3 0
 At 2:25 that tree was sick of hearing that bell.
  • 3 0
 this friday's lesson: don't follow so close
  • 2 0
 1:47 so freaky, the speed and what felt like a blind send into dark forest.
  • 2 0
 did the second to last guy just sling shot around a tree using his head?
  • 2 0
 Either that or his confidence deflating rapidly..
  • 2 0
 PB can we see videos of the aftermath damage on the body? Bike?
  • 1 0
 hats off to all the folks practicing nose wheelies in the middle of a rock garden.
  • 6 5
 Well I kind of wish you weren't fine, guy with stupid bell.
  • 2 0
 From what I understand bells are used in some areas across the globe (inc US, Portugal and Spain I think) where riders share paths with walkers and horse riders. I think it would drive me nuts at the end of a days riding and I would still hear it when going to bed but might be worth using if it keeps all trail user safe and happy.
  • 1 0
 0:26 - Pretty sure that is NOT how you play lawn darts!
  • 1 0
 1:52... closed one eye to watch... holy crap
  • 1 0
 0:31 is that Pennywise the clown I hear?
  • 1 0
 1:31 and 1:49 have to be the two scariest ones yet...
  • 1 0
 Was that actually jolanda neff????
  • 1 0
 3:10 Was that his nut busting?
  • 1 1
 I rather be eaten by a bear or a mountain lion or whatever the fuck than ride with that bell.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013609
Mobile Version of Website