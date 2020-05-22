Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #119
May 22, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
38 Comments
21
1
Gregmurray50
(1 hours ago)
The little kid at 2:05 is all of us during quarantine
[Reply]
1
0
isaacschmidt
Plus
(56 mins ago)
well played
[Reply]
2
0
allbiker
(49 mins ago)
Feel's like " Over the bar Edition" When I saw 2:58 4 times just in case :0 ,guy was okey (surprise) but how is the rock ?!
[Reply]
2
0
rrolly
(37 mins ago)
That look is so good. He just looks up and is like, "whaddyou want from me?"
Love it.
[Reply]
1
0
DaFreerider44
(35 mins ago)
that kid took it like a champ
[Reply]
13
0
knick
(1 hours ago)
holy cow, rock-face guy. that could have been soooo bad.
[Reply]
4
0
steflund
(58 mins ago)
You see how easily "casual" trail rides with a half shell can go wrong with just one poorly located rock.
[Reply]
1
1
panchocampbell
(54 mins ago)
at least he looked trendy with an open helmet, just missed the goggles!!!
[Reply]
8
0
bigtim
(54 mins ago)
Or, if it had been a custard pie instead of a rock it could have been comedy gold.
[Reply]
3
0
SangamonTaylor
(53 mins ago)
Like always, I read the comments before watching and thought you meant rock face as in rock slab. Wow that guy was lucky.
[Reply]
2
1
skerby
(36 mins ago)
@steflund
: He would have still hit his face in a full face.
[Reply]
1
0
steflund
(32 mins ago)
@skerby
: Sure. My point being, we often think that a casual ride with a half shell comes without fatal risks. This is a reminder that accidents can happen at any time.
[Reply]
11
0
juicebanger
(1 hours ago)
The real fail is at 1:51...
[Reply]
6
0
dglobulator
(53 mins ago)
and the last one. Could have waited until we saw him bin it first Pinkbike.
[Reply]
2
0
bigtim
(52 mins ago)
It's for all the goldfish watching to remind them of why they are here.
[Reply]
4
0
JohanG
(52 mins ago)
3:36 where the PB logo covers up the action. I was so close but couldn't finish.
[Reply]
8
0
TwoNGlenn
(43 mins ago)
There is unrest in the forest. There is trouble with the trees.
[Reply]
6
0
pioterski
(33 mins ago)
For the bikers want more ride space and the oaks ignore their pleas
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(11 mins ago)
Yeah but mountain biking is such a Rush.
[Reply]
2
0
KavuRider
(38 mins ago)
Bad luck can happen on any ride and sometimes you just get a little out of control... But man, you can really see that the majority of the riders have zero bike handling skills whatsoever. Just huck for glory. That face into rock crash was wild, dude was so lucky.
[Reply]
6
0
LeecarL
(1 hours ago)
Face 0 - Rock 32 (teeth)
[Reply]
2
0
Kiotae
(31 mins ago)
3:15 was pretty much me 2ish years when I got my first modern bike with wide bars. 800mm, never occurred to me that they simply wouldn't fit between the trees on some of my trails.
[Reply]
1
0
kingfish666
(1 hours ago)
My kid slammed a few trees on the run bike, surprisingly wasn't hurt either.
[Reply]
2
0
michael83
(57 mins ago)
How do you submit video to Friday fails?
[Reply]
1
0
Hogfly
(18 mins ago)
If you go to videos on this site, there is a "Friday fails" folder. You upload your video to it. (that's probably imprecise, but that's the general process).
[Reply]
1
0
bike-nerd
(35 mins ago)
The only way to ensure a mediocre filmer gets your crash on video--run straight into him.
[Reply]
1
0
Foolcyclist
(18 mins ago)
Little kid's face and hands say it all. "See dad, what the hell did you expect?"
[Reply]
1
0
nofear259
(1 hours ago)
2:00 , me too man, me too.
[Reply]
1
0
Lasse2000
(1 hours ago)
Laughing on the first crash is...not nice.
[Reply]
1
0
JohanG
(58 mins ago)
OW MY BALLS hurr hurr hurrr.
[Reply]
2
3
nsteele
(34 mins ago)
The real fail is this edition of Friday Fails. Lame, lame, lame. Last week was maybe the best ever. This week is a snoozefest.
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(30 mins ago)
A real "rock-head' at 2:58
[Reply]
1
0
DidNotSendIt
(23 mins ago)
"Im good"
The post-bail equivalent of "I'm not crying, you're crying"
[Reply]
1
0
eragot
(1 hours ago)
First?
Nope!
[Reply]
1
1
markotny00
(56 mins ago)
3:00, helmet literally saved his life.
[Reply]
4
0
Thustlewhumber
(49 mins ago)
"Did you hit your face on that?"
"Im good."
Narrator - "but what he didn't know at the time was that he was not good..."
[Reply]
1
0
Derek6p
(51 mins ago)
2:30 Braaaaap
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
5
12
willdavidson9595
(1 hours ago)
The worst fail... The lack of the Grim Donut review.
[Reply]
