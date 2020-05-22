Video: Friday Fails #119

May 22, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday, let's see some fails!


Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
57065 views
First Ride: Cannondale's All-New Scalpel SE
50054 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
48244 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
47767 views
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
47594 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
46598 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
45557 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
45417 views

38 Comments

  • 21 1
 The little kid at 2:05 is all of us during quarantine
  • 1 0
 well played
  • 2 0
 Feel's like " Over the bar Edition" When I saw 2:58 4 times just in case :0 ,guy was okey (surprise) but how is the rock ?! Wink
  • 2 0
 That look is so good. He just looks up and is like, "whaddyou want from me?"
Love it.
  • 1 0
 that kid took it like a champ
  • 13 0
 holy cow, rock-face guy. that could have been soooo bad.
  • 4 0
 You see how easily "casual" trail rides with a half shell can go wrong with just one poorly located rock.
  • 1 1
 at least he looked trendy with an open helmet, just missed the goggles!!!
  • 8 0
 Or, if it had been a custard pie instead of a rock it could have been comedy gold.
  • 3 0
 Like always, I read the comments before watching and thought you meant rock face as in rock slab. Wow that guy was lucky.
  • 2 1
 @steflund: He would have still hit his face in a full face.
  • 1 0
 @skerby: Sure. My point being, we often think that a casual ride with a half shell comes without fatal risks. This is a reminder that accidents can happen at any time.
  • 11 0
 The real fail is at 1:51...
  • 6 0
 and the last one. Could have waited until we saw him bin it first Pinkbike.
  • 2 0
 It's for all the goldfish watching to remind them of why they are here.
  • 4 0
 3:36 where the PB logo covers up the action. I was so close but couldn't finish.
  • 8 0
 There is unrest in the forest. There is trouble with the trees.
  • 6 0
 For the bikers want more ride space and the oaks ignore their pleas
  • 1 0
 Yeah but mountain biking is such a Rush.
  • 2 0
 Bad luck can happen on any ride and sometimes you just get a little out of control... But man, you can really see that the majority of the riders have zero bike handling skills whatsoever. Just huck for glory. That face into rock crash was wild, dude was so lucky.
  • 6 0
 Face 0 - Rock 32 (teeth)
  • 2 0
 3:15 was pretty much me 2ish years when I got my first modern bike with wide bars. 800mm, never occurred to me that they simply wouldn't fit between the trees on some of my trails.
  • 1 0
 My kid slammed a few trees on the run bike, surprisingly wasn't hurt either.
  • 2 0
 How do you submit video to Friday fails?
  • 1 0
 If you go to videos on this site, there is a "Friday fails" folder. You upload your video to it. (that's probably imprecise, but that's the general process).
  • 1 0
 The only way to ensure a mediocre filmer gets your crash on video--run straight into him.
  • 1 0
 Little kid's face and hands say it all. "See dad, what the hell did you expect?"
  • 1 0
 2:00 , me too man, me too.
  • 1 0
 Laughing on the first crash is...not nice.
  • 1 0
 OW MY BALLS hurr hurr hurrr.
  • 2 3
 The real fail is this edition of Friday Fails. Lame, lame, lame. Last week was maybe the best ever. This week is a snoozefest.
  • 1 0
 A real "rock-head' at 2:58
  • 1 0
 "Im good"

The post-bail equivalent of "I'm not crying, you're crying"
  • 1 0
 First?
Nope!
  • 1 1
 3:00, helmet literally saved his life.
  • 4 0
 "Did you hit your face on that?"

"Im good."

Narrator - "but what he didn't know at the time was that he was not good..."
  • 1 0
 2:30 Braaaaap
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010459
Mobile Version of Website