Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #120
May 29, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday, let's see some fails!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Taipei Show Goes Virtual]
126467 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 of the Best eMTB Motor Systems for 2020 - Bosch vs Brose vs Shimano vs Fazua
77440 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
56430 views
Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?
55670 views
Video: Claudio Caluori Tries to Keep up With Nino Schurter on his Home Trails
48852 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
48806 views
First Look: Roval's 1,240 Gram Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires
41132 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
40360 views
27 Comments
Score
Time
30
0
yunggoat
(51 mins ago)
"let my ibis do the job" lol
[Reply]
5
0
daceto817
(46 mins ago)
That seemed almost scripted, it was so perfect.
[Reply]
1
0
shepridesbikes
(44 mins ago)
Lol!!
[Reply]
6
0
rrolly
(41 mins ago)
Could we do a Yeti Fails Friday next week? We would AAAALLLLLL enjoy that.
[Reply]
3
0
DarrellW
(28 mins ago)
@rrolly
: Even the dentists - with all the broken teeth, they'd do OK out of it.
[Reply]
1
0
DaFreerider44
(15 mins ago)
@DarrellW
: They're already doing good as is
[Reply]
16
2
KavuRider
(45 mins ago)
I think its funny that PB lumps in guys with legitimate trick attempts along with guys who nosedive off of 3 foot drops. I don't consider a well executed bail from a backflip attempt a fail...
[Reply]
1
0
schlockinz
(6 mins ago)
Some people fail, and others fail with style.
[Reply]
9
0
acdownhill
(50 mins ago)
not a good week in the ibis marketing department
[Reply]
4
1
argonaut45
(26 mins ago)
It would be really cool if these crash reals were commentated and reviewed by someone like Ben Cathro. Each crash could be broken down to skill gap and the proper technique to fix the problem is explained and demonstrated.
[Reply]
3
0
Phthalaten
(50 mins ago)
Those people who vandalize trails have really taken it a bit too far when they start building fences like the one at 2:09, rather than just blocking trails with branches..
[Reply]
4
0
briceshirbach
Plus
(26 mins ago)
My 4 year and I can't stop laughing at how well that Ibis did its job
[Reply]
3
1
bigtim
(51 mins ago)
We need 2 friday fail videos each week:
1. Riding Fail Landscape
2. Riding and Filming Fail Portrait.
[Reply]
3
0
newbermuda
(48 mins ago)
when you let your ibis do the job
[Reply]
2
0
koalaplow
(41 mins ago)
"Let my Ibis do the job!!", indeed........
[Reply]
1
0
TreeBeak
(37 mins ago)
1:45 There are bacteria that could have predicted that faceplant
DDD Hope he's ok.
[Reply]
2
0
stuaci
(30 mins ago)
Riding into the ocotillo in NEVER a good idea.
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(16 mins ago)
That's the spine covered plant in the second one, right? That looked so painful.
[Reply]
2
0
pinhead907
(10 mins ago)
I'd like to warranty my Ripmo please.
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(46 mins ago)
Dude at 2:45 now has a vagina
[Reply]
1
0
cliocatface
(42 mins ago)
Looked like a cat at 2:50 thought he was going to save it.
[Reply]
1
0
rosemarywheel
(26 mins ago)
1:10 your head thanks you for investing in a helmet. Good job!
[Reply]
1
0
michaelrjs
(21 mins ago)
What is happening at 3:15?!
[Reply]
1
1
DarrellW
(28 mins ago)
What on earth happened to the 2nd last one into the foam pit?
[Reply]
1
0
pcassingham
(13 mins ago)
My guess is that was a cheater ramp for doing front flips and his back tire hooked the lip of the hinged kicker that gets knocked down by the front wheel and is supposed to push the back wheel up for momentum to aid in doing the front flip.
[Reply]
1
0
Trek9er
(3 mins ago)
Lack of body strength...
[Reply]
1
0
LeecarL
(2 mins ago)
"Ohhh Shooot" hahaha
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010208
Mobile Version of Website
27 Comments
1. Riding Fail Landscape
2. Riding and Filming Fail Portrait.
Post a Comment