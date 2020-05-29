Video: Friday Fails #120

May 29, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, let's see some fails!

Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


27 Comments

  • 30 0
 "let my ibis do the job" lol
  • 5 0
 That seemed almost scripted, it was so perfect.
  • 1 0
 Lol!!
  • 6 0
 Could we do a Yeti Fails Friday next week? We would AAAALLLLLL enjoy that.
  • 3 0
 @rrolly: Even the dentists - with all the broken teeth, they'd do OK out of it.
  • 1 0
 @DarrellW: They're already doing good as is Big Grin
  • 16 2
 I think its funny that PB lumps in guys with legitimate trick attempts along with guys who nosedive off of 3 foot drops. I don't consider a well executed bail from a backflip attempt a fail...
  • 1 0
 Some people fail, and others fail with style.
  • 9 0
 not a good week in the ibis marketing department
  • 4 1
 It would be really cool if these crash reals were commentated and reviewed by someone like Ben Cathro. Each crash could be broken down to skill gap and the proper technique to fix the problem is explained and demonstrated.
  • 3 0
 Those people who vandalize trails have really taken it a bit too far when they start building fences like the one at 2:09, rather than just blocking trails with branches..
  • 4 0
 My 4 year and I can't stop laughing at how well that Ibis did its job
  • 3 1
 We need 2 friday fail videos each week:
1. Riding Fail Landscape
2. Riding and Filming Fail Portrait.
  • 3 0
 when you let your ibis do the job
  • 2 0
 "Let my Ibis do the job!!", indeed........
  • 1 0
 1:45 There are bacteria that could have predicted that faceplant Big Grin DDD Hope he's ok.
  • 2 0
 Riding into the ocotillo in NEVER a good idea.
  • 1 0
 That's the spine covered plant in the second one, right? That looked so painful.
  • 2 0
 I'd like to warranty my Ripmo please.
  • 1 0
 Dude at 2:45 now has a vagina
  • 1 0
 Looked like a cat at 2:50 thought he was going to save it.
  • 1 0
 1:10 your head thanks you for investing in a helmet. Good job!
  • 1 0
 What is happening at 3:15?!
  • 1 1
 What on earth happened to the 2nd last one into the foam pit?
  • 1 0
 My guess is that was a cheater ramp for doing front flips and his back tire hooked the lip of the hinged kicker that gets knocked down by the front wheel and is supposed to push the back wheel up for momentum to aid in doing the front flip.
  • 1 0
 Lack of body strength...
  • 1 0
 "Ohhh Shooot" hahaha

