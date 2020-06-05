Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #121
Jun 5, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Some entertaining fails for your Friday!
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ard Rock Cancelled]
129147 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
92920 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
69181 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
55725 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
46131 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
43012 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
41169 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
35517 views
24 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
tobiusmaximum
(25 mins ago)
Are we fresh out of clips.. or am i getting de ja vu?
[Reply]
9
1
lexylea
(25 mins ago)
We've seen these before, haven't we?
[Reply]
3
0
OnkleJoachim
(19 mins ago)
I thought it was my post concussion symptoms but I think you are on to something here
[Reply]
6
0
ODubhslaine
(23 mins ago)
That much brake-squeak before a drop is generally the fail klaxon sounding.
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(4 mins ago)
These are my favorite.. This is how I crash most often, when I am too afraid to let it rip and brake too much.. and boom...
[Reply]
1
0
DidNotSendIt
(16 mins ago)
Whenever i watch friday fails and somebody stacks it almost immediately after the start moving/rolling, i always think of Alan Partridge doing his sports commentary:
[Olympic diving] "Greg Louganis... Down, Double back twister, bangs his head and in. Textbook. Lovely."
[Reply]
4
0
TreyDownhill
(24 mins ago)
You posted #116, not 121
[Reply]
2
0
jgainey
(16 mins ago)
This is Friday fails....
[Reply]
1
0
watchmen
(14 mins ago)
You're not wrong
www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvF9A4fsOb4&ab_channel=Pinkbike
[Reply]
1
0
pheonix-up
(22 mins ago)
A lot of those made me cringe. 2 takeaways from this week are... Trees dont move and helmets definitely save lives!
[Reply]
2
0
shrockie
(22 mins ago)
More notchy endos on the way with the covid mtb explosion of new riders
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(13 mins ago)
Walmart is completely sold out of bikes for months now. Shame we won't get to see all those beauties.
[Reply]
2
0
xmicherx
(15 mins ago)
so much balls and so little skills
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(4 mins ago)
Begging a deeper discussion about the tightrope-walk relationship between ‘size of balls’ and ‘available skills’. The balance of the two is the driver of talent, but the imbalance you mention is the producer of Friday fails!
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(1 mins ago)
For all you weed fiends 1:44 is exhibit A that if something makes you sound like this, it probably isn't good for you.
[Reply]
1
0
Homatron
(27 mins ago)
Was that Spiderman at 1:30?
[Reply]
1
1
rojo-1
(24 mins ago)
People who are excellent at biking (1m28s) shouldn't be included, because they expect to crash and know how to crash.
[Reply]
1
0
Supergirl56
(20 mins ago)
The last guy must have thought he was at rampage or something
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(6 mins ago)
0:35 - “Paint me like one of your French girls.”
[Reply]
1
0
biglev
(14 mins ago)
case to chainstay span!!
[Reply]
1
0
whitebirdfeathers
(10 mins ago)
Oh no...!!!!
[Reply]
1
2
ka81
(8 mins ago)
Black people don't MTBing? Just curious..
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(1 mins ago)
Or maybe they don’t fail?
[Reply]
3
4
lexylea
(30 mins ago)
1st?
[Reply]
