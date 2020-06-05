Video: Friday Fails #121

Jun 5, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Some entertaining fails for your Friday!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ard Rock Cancelled]
129147 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
92920 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
69181 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
55725 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
46131 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
43012 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
41169 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
35517 views

24 Comments

  • 10 0
 Are we fresh out of clips.. or am i getting de ja vu?
  • 9 1
 We've seen these before, haven't we?
  • 3 0
 I thought it was my post concussion symptoms but I think you are on to something here
  • 6 0
 That much brake-squeak before a drop is generally the fail klaxon sounding.
  • 1 0
 These are my favorite.. This is how I crash most often, when I am too afraid to let it rip and brake too much.. and boom...
  • 1 0
 Whenever i watch friday fails and somebody stacks it almost immediately after the start moving/rolling, i always think of Alan Partridge doing his sports commentary:

[Olympic diving] "Greg Louganis... Down, Double back twister, bangs his head and in. Textbook. Lovely."
  • 4 0
 You posted #116, not 121
  • 2 0
 This is Friday fails....
  • 1 0
 You're not wrong
www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvF9A4fsOb4&ab_channel=Pinkbike
  • 1 0
 A lot of those made me cringe. 2 takeaways from this week are... Trees dont move and helmets definitely save lives!
  • 2 0
 More notchy endos on the way with the covid mtb explosion of new riders
  • 1 0
 Walmart is completely sold out of bikes for months now. Shame we won't get to see all those beauties.
  • 2 0
 so much balls and so little skills
  • 1 0
 Begging a deeper discussion about the tightrope-walk relationship between ‘size of balls’ and ‘available skills’. The balance of the two is the driver of talent, but the imbalance you mention is the producer of Friday fails!
  • 1 0
 For all you weed fiends 1:44 is exhibit A that if something makes you sound like this, it probably isn't good for you.
  • 1 0
 Was that Spiderman at 1:30?
  • 1 1
 People who are excellent at biking (1m28s) shouldn't be included, because they expect to crash and know how to crash.
  • 1 0
 The last guy must have thought he was at rampage or something
  • 1 0
 0:35 - “Paint me like one of your French girls.”
  • 1 0
 case to chainstay span!!
  • 1 0
 Oh no...!!!!
  • 1 2
 Black people don't MTBing? Just curious..
  • 1 0
 Or maybe they don’t fail?
  • 3 4
 1st?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010729
Mobile Version of Website