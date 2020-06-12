Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #122
Jun 12, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Time for the best cases, carnage & crashes of the week!
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
38 Comments
11
0
classicmoto
(1 hours ago)
Anybody else looking for another "Let my Ibis do the job!" Man, that was so funny.
[Reply]
2
0
gomeeker
(12 mins ago)
I actually ride an Ibis and now I say that every time I approach a sketchy trail feature.
[Reply]
10
0
giantwhip
(1 hours ago)
My anxiety instantly goes away when I see this on the front page.
[Reply]
3
0
woofer2609
(51 mins ago)
Weird, mine goes up, but the reptilian part of my brain that has a fascination with shadenfreude clicks it anyway.
[Reply]
9
0
freestyIAM
(1 hours ago)
This FF is brought to you by our sponsors, NotEnoughSpeed and GettingOffLine.
[Reply]
1
0
TheDoctoRR
(47 mins ago)
As well as The Neck and Wrist Brace Manufacturers Association...
[Reply]
1
0
NoriDori
(40 mins ago)
And grabbing the front brake ;-)
[Reply]
5
0
Tasso75
(33 mins ago)
Starring Misjudge Your Skills and Send It Anyway.
[Reply]
3
0
Abacall
(14 mins ago)
With a special appearance by Tractor Beam Trees
[Reply]
1
0
Lanebobane
(7 mins ago)
I heard Leatt's best ideas are birthed right after they watch Friday Fails as a company and laugh at all of us.
[Reply]
1
0
youknowitsus
(4 mins ago)
It's always dudes with backpacks and full-face helmets with white sunglasses eating it the hardest.
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(2 mins ago)
@Abacall
: And the gravity shrub at 3:30. Once dude landed the drop there was no escaping its influence.
[Reply]
12
5
nickfranko
(56 mins ago)
Question: why is the new SRAM GX introduction Video not part of the Friday fails?
[Reply]
2
1
Supergirl56
(48 mins ago)
I don't know. the deore really tried to get it on there though.
[Reply]
5
0
blkmrktrider156
(41 mins ago)
3:13 is one of my all time favorites. I love that the perfectly placed crash pad bounces him off trail while his buddy jumps right over him
[Reply]
3
0
Gristle
(48 mins ago)
Somehow the crash onto the metal bleacher bench made me do the "inhale through teeth sound" worse than all the other high speed, sendy/risky crashes. Falling onto metal. No thanks.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(26 mins ago)
Falling in love with metal though . . .
[Reply]
2
0
twozerosix
(13 mins ago)
What’s the lead time between uploading a video to ‘Crashes’, and being included in the Friday mash-up? My son can’t wait to see his face plant. I told him don’t worry, that fear was just an emotion and that the nice PB video editors will get to his clip soon.
[Reply]
3
0
DillonFaubion
(56 mins ago)
I love when the wife/girlfriend starts laughing at a crash! Especially when they don't realize how badly it hurt
[Reply]
1
3
rrolly
(24 mins ago)
It's literally their job. All of those years of staring at the glass ceiling gets taken out on you through moments like these.
[Reply]
2
0
BiNARYBiKE
(11 mins ago)
Yes. So much shadenfreude at these guys asking their girlfriends to film them getting rad, eating it, and getting giggles in response. So good.
[Reply]
3
0
bendy12345
(1 hours ago)
1:38 ankles got a lucky escape!
[Reply]
1
0
GoCougars
(45 mins ago)
I about jumped out of my seat cuz that’s what I thought I saw coming!
[Reply]
2
0
pinhead907
(1 hours ago)
That dude at 3:00 on the wet bridge, I thought that was going to be way uglier.
[Reply]
3
0
Geochemistry
(56 mins ago)
I kept refreshing for the Friday Fails to load. My day is now complete.
[Reply]
2
1
PHAbiker
(45 mins ago)
It should have some kind of instruction to all the filmers: after a crash, keep filming, don't point your camera down and start running.
[Reply]
1
0
BiNARYBiKE
(10 mins ago)
Seriously camera operators, keep the subject in the frame until the completion of the scene! What are we paying you for?!
[Reply]
1
0
PtDiddy
(41 mins ago)
on the body cams you can here the riders groan, when they are in the air, right before they crash land. Nothing worse than knowing you are about to eat Sh!t.
[Reply]
2
0
c-woj
(32 mins ago)
ahhh.... the wondrous yearly arthropod migration.... lotta scorpions trying to fly out there.
[Reply]
1
0
bluenext
(44 mins ago)
How to submit videos to friday fails? Is uploading the video into the crashes folder the way to do this?
[Reply]
3
0
shoplife
(38 mins ago)
Let my Ibis do the job.
[Reply]
1
0
KavuRider
(11 mins ago)
2:05, those are some pretty big sends.
Oh yeah, and PB, thanks again for covering the last one so we can't see it.
[Reply]
1
0
mxsled
(0 mins ago)
At 2:05 it was me lol
The last jump is around 25feet
www.trailforks.com/trails/marmota/photos
[Reply]
1
0
Navarchus
(5 mins ago)
Oh man that witch laughter at the opening .... don’t want to use profanities but what a.....
Loved that puddle diver lol
[Reply]
1
0
JamesGTi
(8 mins ago)
1:35 this kid has skills. Great react, awesome save.
[Reply]
2
2
woofer2609
(54 mins ago)
00:39...Double failure. Never film in portrait mode.
[Reply]
1
0
zbeery
(49 mins ago)
0:15 oh Bertha
[Reply]
1
0
youknowitsus
(5 mins ago)
Kid at 2:00 was ripping
[Reply]
