Video: Friday Fails #122

Jun 12, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Time for the best cases, carnage & crashes of the week!

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


38 Comments

  • 11 0
 Anybody else looking for another "Let my Ibis do the job!" Man, that was so funny.
  • 2 0
 I actually ride an Ibis and now I say that every time I approach a sketchy trail feature.
  • 10 0
 My anxiety instantly goes away when I see this on the front page.
  • 3 0
 Weird, mine goes up, but the reptilian part of my brain that has a fascination with shadenfreude clicks it anyway.
  • 9 0
 This FF is brought to you by our sponsors, NotEnoughSpeed and GettingOffLine.
  • 1 0
 As well as The Neck and Wrist Brace Manufacturers Association...
  • 1 0
 And grabbing the front brake ;-)
  • 5 0
 Starring Misjudge Your Skills and Send It Anyway.
  • 3 0
 With a special appearance by Tractor Beam Trees
  • 1 0
 I heard Leatt's best ideas are birthed right after they watch Friday Fails as a company and laugh at all of us.
  • 1 0
 It's always dudes with backpacks and full-face helmets with white sunglasses eating it the hardest.
  • 1 0
 @Abacall: And the gravity shrub at 3:30. Once dude landed the drop there was no escaping its influence.
  • 12 5
 Question: why is the new SRAM GX introduction Video not part of the Friday fails?
  • 2 1
 I don't know. the deore really tried to get it on there though.
  • 5 0
 3:13 is one of my all time favorites. I love that the perfectly placed crash pad bounces him off trail while his buddy jumps right over him
  • 3 0
 Somehow the crash onto the metal bleacher bench made me do the "inhale through teeth sound" worse than all the other high speed, sendy/risky crashes. Falling onto metal. No thanks.
  • 1 0
 Falling in love with metal though . . .
  • 2 0
 What’s the lead time between uploading a video to ‘Crashes’, and being included in the Friday mash-up? My son can’t wait to see his face plant. I told him don’t worry, that fear was just an emotion and that the nice PB video editors will get to his clip soon.
  • 3 0
 I love when the wife/girlfriend starts laughing at a crash! Especially when they don't realize how badly it hurt
  • 1 3
 It's literally their job. All of those years of staring at the glass ceiling gets taken out on you through moments like these.
  • 2 0
 Yes. So much shadenfreude at these guys asking their girlfriends to film them getting rad, eating it, and getting giggles in response. So good.
  • 3 0
 1:38 ankles got a lucky escape!
  • 1 0
 I about jumped out of my seat cuz that’s what I thought I saw coming!
  • 2 0
 That dude at 3:00 on the wet bridge, I thought that was going to be way uglier.
  • 3 0
 I kept refreshing for the Friday Fails to load. My day is now complete.
  • 2 1
 It should have some kind of instruction to all the filmers: after a crash, keep filming, don't point your camera down and start running.
  • 1 0
 Seriously camera operators, keep the subject in the frame until the completion of the scene! What are we paying you for?!
  • 1 0
 on the body cams you can here the riders groan, when they are in the air, right before they crash land. Nothing worse than knowing you are about to eat Sh!t.
  • 2 0
 ahhh.... the wondrous yearly arthropod migration.... lotta scorpions trying to fly out there.
  • 1 0
 How to submit videos to friday fails? Is uploading the video into the crashes folder the way to do this?
  • 3 0
 Let my Ibis do the job.
  • 1 0
 2:05, those are some pretty big sends.

Oh yeah, and PB, thanks again for covering the last one so we can't see it.
  • 1 0
 At 2:05 it was me lol
The last jump is around 25feet
www.trailforks.com/trails/marmota/photos
  • 1 0
 Oh man that witch laughter at the opening .... don’t want to use profanities but what a.....

Loved that puddle diver lol
  • 1 0
 1:35 this kid has skills. Great react, awesome save.
  • 2 2
 00:39...Double failure. Never film in portrait mode.
  • 1 0
 0:15 oh Bertha
  • 1 0
 Kid at 2:00 was ripping

Post a Comment



