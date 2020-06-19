Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #123
Jun 19, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Better late than never!
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
14 Comments
Score
Time
14
0
jakemcab
(20 mins ago)
So late I had to take a 3rd shit. Worth it.
[Reply]
3
0
50percentsure
(19 mins ago)
Having a little kid standing at the top hands on hips passing judgement on your form should be a requirement for every drop clip.
[Reply]
1
0
endurogan
(8 mins ago)
At 2:25 they rode down, got off their bikes probably talked about filming for a bit, hiked up, did the entire ride in. And somehow through all that time passing no one had the thought to move the bike in the middle of the runout?
[Reply]
1
0
4thflowkage
(2 mins ago)
I think it is great that a lot of the MTB community is very welcoming to beginners, but I think that's a double edge sword. Friday Fails shows so many people without fundamental bike handling skills getting in way over their head and crashing. It is gonna get even worse (or if you are watching Friday Fails, better) with all the covid noobs on the trails now.
I don't mean to say we should be tough on beginners, or that I'm a bike handling god, but we need to drill into beginners heads that mountain biking risk needs to be taken seriously, and that you can get seriously f*cked up if you aren't careful. I love seeing people starting their journey, but for the love of god, your Ibis will not do the job.
[Reply]
2
0
BamaBiscuits
(8 mins ago)
Your true friends always laugh heartily at your expense before checking to see if you’re okay.
[Reply]
2
0
Xlr8n
(18 mins ago)
Had to check the calendar and make sure it was Friday....
[Reply]
2
0
chadtague1
(15 mins ago)
i guess i can finally start doing work for the day
[Reply]
1
0
potato
(15 mins ago)
3:27, you know when you fall down the steep backwards and you pray you don't land on something hard.
[Reply]
1
0
IamtheNIGHTRIDER
(5 mins ago)
I feel like most of these folks have bailed before. There were definitely some skilled dismounts in the mix this week.
[Reply]
1
0
slovenian6474
(4 mins ago)
1:50 Loved the laughing as he approaches the bridge as if he KNEW the guy was going in the drink
[Reply]
1
0
asmtb
(3 mins ago)
Didnt see the Fails, and got worried and thought this was the going to be the biggest fail!
[Reply]
1
0
elieg
(8 mins ago)
2:09 That's what you get for breaking with the middle finger
[Reply]
1
0
sebmx
(3 mins ago)
That little guy at 3:06 must have ate a death cookie.
[Reply]
2
1
Germanmike
(23 mins ago)
Finally...
[Reply]
Post a Comment