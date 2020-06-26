Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #124
Jun 26, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Another batch of fails hot off the trails.
21 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
iamalexm
(31 mins ago)
That last bike...I don't think I have seen a bike with more cables in my life.
[Reply]
3
0
2pi
(22 mins ago)
And a narrower handle bar
[Reply]
1
0
finistere
(12 mins ago)
...and a longer stem.
[Reply]
1
0
trickland
(6 mins ago)
I saw the long stem and a jump in the distance...nuff said!
[Reply]
7
0
Dropthedebt
(38 mins ago)
Man... That dude at 1.30 went deeeeeep
[Reply]
3
0
stylishskier
(17 mins ago)
Respect for holding on til the bitter end. Could have been worse for sure.
[Reply]
2
0
lexylea
(7 mins ago)
1:36 - Grabs rear brake to order loam sandwich.
1:43 - Receives said loam sandwich.
Five stars on yelp for amazing customer service.
[Reply]
2
0
ismasan
(37 mins ago)
as a bonus, here goes one of Peter Verdone eating it.
youtu.be/N9Jtp4dC8Tk
[Reply]
1
0
markcorrigan
(37 mins ago)
Not sure what's worse. Vertical filming or clips with the sound removed??
Nontheless, that were some heavy hitters in this ep, respect
[Reply]
3
0
rockyflowtbay
(30 mins ago)
Dad sending it for the kids!!!
[Reply]
2
0
usedbikestuff
(24 mins ago)
“Mechanic owned, never crashed” is all I can think when these videos come out
[Reply]
2
0
hypa
(45 mins ago)
My reason to wake up early is here!
[Reply]
1
0
low-n-slow
(40 mins ago)
It amazing how you can make a 4 minute video last almost an hour by pausing at key moments!!!
[Reply]
2
0
znelson
(20 mins ago)
Now ever since I can remember I been poppin' my collar..... bone.
[Reply]
1
0
Adamrideshisbike
(18 mins ago)
That was a banger this week. I love watching someone else huck to flat
[Reply]
1
0
mackzn
(16 mins ago)
A couple of those sends where scary big
[Reply]
1
0
pinhead907
(12 mins ago)
Guy at 0:51 is wearing a full face and hot pants?
[Reply]
1
0
pinhead907
(11 mins ago)
He does nail a smooth dismount, though.
[Reply]
1
0
nixgame22
(3 mins ago)
@3:30. “You good?” Hold on, let me finish wrecking first.
[Reply]
1
0
justgofaster
(41 mins ago)
never disappoints.
[Reply]
1
0
zeronine3
(13 mins ago)
Huck to flat edition
[Reply]
