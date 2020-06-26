Video: Friday Fails #124

Jun 26, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another batch of fails hot off the trails.

Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


21 Comments

  • 8 0
 That last bike...I don't think I have seen a bike with more cables in my life.
  • 3 0
 And a narrower handle bar Smile
  • 1 0
 ...and a longer stem.
  • 1 0
 I saw the long stem and a jump in the distance...nuff said!
  • 7 0
 Man... That dude at 1.30 went deeeeeep lol
  • 3 0
 Respect for holding on til the bitter end. Could have been worse for sure.
  • 2 0
 1:36 - Grabs rear brake to order loam sandwich.
1:43 - Receives said loam sandwich.

Five stars on yelp for amazing customer service.
  • 2 0
 as a bonus, here goes one of Peter Verdone eating it.
youtu.be/N9Jtp4dC8Tk
  • 1 0
 Not sure what's worse. Vertical filming or clips with the sound removed??

Nontheless, that were some heavy hitters in this ep, respect
  • 3 0
 Dad sending it for the kids!!!
  • 2 0
 “Mechanic owned, never crashed” is all I can think when these videos come out
  • 2 0
 My reason to wake up early is here!
  • 1 0
 It amazing how you can make a 4 minute video last almost an hour by pausing at key moments!!!
  • 2 0
 Now ever since I can remember I been poppin' my collar..... bone.
  • 1 0
 That was a banger this week. I love watching someone else huck to flat Smile
  • 1 0
 A couple of those sends where scary big
  • 1 0
 Guy at 0:51 is wearing a full face and hot pants?
  • 1 0
 He does nail a smooth dismount, though.
  • 1 0
 @3:30. “You good?” Hold on, let me finish wrecking first.
  • 1 0
 never disappoints.
  • 1 0
 Huck to flat edition

