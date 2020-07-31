Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #129
Jul 31, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
The most fail-tacular day of the week!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
38 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
Dropthedebt
(45 mins ago)
The little ripper @ 1.20 is this week's winner
[Reply]
3
0
iduckett
(33 mins ago)
The ole sack-septuple-tap!
[Reply]
2
0
ad15
(26 mins ago)
he deserves a medal for hanging on like that
[Reply]
2
0
rrolly
(21 mins ago)
I think he's still going. . .
[Reply]
1
0
sjma
(19 mins ago)
If biking doesn't work out for them, they should consider rock climbing. Grip strength for days.
[Reply]
3
0
Geochemistry
(53 mins ago)
Failing is winning! Learn from your crashes. I just wish it didn't hurt for so long afterwards.
[Reply]
4
0
peleton7
(42 mins ago)
Nice touch ending the Friday Fails with a twofer!
[Reply]
4
0
bman33
(36 mins ago)
When filming, landscape, landscape, landscape folks....
[Reply]
4
0
Ensminger
(36 mins ago)
"Every time a bell rings, a mountain biker loses his wings"
[Reply]
3
0
4thflowkage
(36 mins ago)
This Week: Week of the nose dive. Also that first guy had it until he took his feet off.
[Reply]
4
0
iliveonnitro
(31 mins ago)
I'm in this video and I don't like it.
[Reply]
5
0
mi-bike
(23 mins ago)
Thank you for your service
[Reply]
1
0
Dropthedebt
(22 mins ago)
Time stamp?
[Reply]
1
0
novajustin
(22 mins ago)
mind sharing what time so we can all partake in your misfortune?
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(19 mins ago)
We all appreciate your stellar work.
[Reply]
1
0
rckon03
(10 mins ago)
2:37 went deep on that hip. He/she Probably had that feeling in the air when when you notice the landing is too far behind you and then your adrenaline spikes as you prepare for impact.
[Reply]
3
1
tkrug
(33 mins ago)
Needs to be sponsored by a bike shoe brand and/or pedal manufacturer - so many feet off pedals to catastrophe fails!
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(51 mins ago)
Drop the rock Don't drop the rock You gotta drop the rock Can't stop the rock.
[Reply]
2
0
Geochemistry
(15 mins ago)
I sung it to "Rock the Boat"
www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfBwsG8ubFw
[Reply]
1
0
enjoyriding
(47 mins ago)
Please Pinkbike, post this a few hours erlier - it is always too late to watch Friday Fails at work!
[Reply]
1
0
CircusMaximus
(18 mins ago)
But then it would be Thursday fails...
[Reply]
1
0
tremeer023
(38 mins ago)
Enjoyed the slo-mo of 3.20 highlighting the precise spot you don't want to put your front wheel.
[Reply]
1
0
danielstutt
(36 mins ago)
1.28, holding on for dear life while all manner of shit breaks out. we have all been there, admit it.
[Reply]
2
0
jayacheess
(28 mins ago)
It's the ones who need knees pads the most who decide not to wear them.
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(27 mins ago)
3:26: 26 ain't dead!
3:29: Hold my beer
[Reply]
1
0
Woody25
(16 mins ago)
There seems to be something about riders with GoPro stickers on their handlebars (pros excluded)
[Reply]
2
0
sjma
(16 mins ago)
A two-for-one on the last clip? You're too kind
[Reply]
1
0
ridealltheb1kes
(8 mins ago)
How does one submit videos to friday fails? I have 2 pieces of artwork ready to go!
[Reply]
2
0
colobro
(45 mins ago)
"Malaga Cove Crash"!
[Reply]
2
0
Burningbird
(26 mins ago)
Never forget
[Reply]
1
0
jspicoli
(9 mins ago)
@Burningbird
: beat me to it.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(33 mins ago)
That poor 2CV doesn't deserve to end up like that
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(0 mins ago)
OTB or not OTB, that is the question.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
11
wheelsmith
(55 mins ago)
A pinkbike could you put up more how to ride videos and less fails thank you from your future self
[Reply]
1
0
spaceofades
(44 mins ago)
How to ride: go ride, crash, learn.
[Reply]
1
0
peleton7
(42 mins ago)
Just don't watch.
[Reply]
1
0
wheelsmith
(9 mins ago)
@peleton7
: I don't, be more mature thanks
[Reply]
1
0
wheelsmith
(8 mins ago)
@spaceofades
: how to ride: learn fundamentals, practice fundamentals, avoid a lot of crashing and ride more
[Reply]
