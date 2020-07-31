Video: Friday Fails #129

Jul 31, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


The most fail-tacular day of the week!


Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
134987 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
80882 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
53794 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
53339 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
43298 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
41252 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
38613 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
38204 views

38 Comments

  • 10 0
 The little ripper @ 1.20 is this week's winner lol
  • 3 0
 The ole sack-septuple-tap!
  • 2 0
 he deserves a medal for hanging on like that
  • 2 0
 I think he's still going. . .
  • 1 0
 If biking doesn't work out for them, they should consider rock climbing. Grip strength for days.
  • 3 0
 Failing is winning! Learn from your crashes. I just wish it didn't hurt for so long afterwards.
  • 4 0
 Nice touch ending the Friday Fails with a twofer!
  • 4 0
 When filming, landscape, landscape, landscape folks....
  • 4 0
 "Every time a bell rings, a mountain biker loses his wings"
  • 3 0
 This Week: Week of the nose dive. Also that first guy had it until he took his feet off.
  • 4 0
 I'm in this video and I don't like it.
  • 5 0
 Thank you for your service
  • 1 0
 Time stamp?
  • 1 0
 mind sharing what time so we can all partake in your misfortune?
  • 1 0
 We all appreciate your stellar work.
  • 1 0
 2:37 went deep on that hip. He/she Probably had that feeling in the air when when you notice the landing is too far behind you and then your adrenaline spikes as you prepare for impact.
  • 3 1
 Needs to be sponsored by a bike shoe brand and/or pedal manufacturer - so many feet off pedals to catastrophe fails!
  • 1 0
 Drop the rock Don't drop the rock You gotta drop the rock Can't stop the rock.
  • 2 0
 I sung it to "Rock the Boat" www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfBwsG8ubFw
  • 1 0
 Please Pinkbike, post this a few hours erlier - it is always too late to watch Friday Fails at work!
  • 1 0
 But then it would be Thursday fails... Wink
  • 1 0
 Enjoyed the slo-mo of 3.20 highlighting the precise spot you don't want to put your front wheel.
  • 1 0
 1.28, holding on for dear life while all manner of shit breaks out. we have all been there, admit it.
  • 2 0
 It's the ones who need knees pads the most who decide not to wear them.
  • 2 0
 3:26: 26 ain't dead!
3:29: Hold my beer
  • 1 0
 There seems to be something about riders with GoPro stickers on their handlebars (pros excluded)
  • 2 0
 A two-for-one on the last clip? You're too kind
  • 1 0
 How does one submit videos to friday fails? I have 2 pieces of artwork ready to go!
  • 2 0
 "Malaga Cove Crash"!
  • 2 0
 Never forget
  • 1 0
 @Burningbird: beat me to it.
  • 1 0
 That poor 2CV doesn't deserve to end up like that
  • 1 0
 OTB or not OTB, that is the question.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010659
Mobile Version of Website