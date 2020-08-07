Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #130
Aug 7, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
The most fail-tacular day of the week!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
33 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
captainian
(52 mins ago)
Please don't let me hit the log - not the log - please no... ... I love this log - I'm never letting this log go...
[Reply]
6
1
THolmz
(29 mins ago)
How may separated shoulders and collarbones do I see broken every week? It should be a requirement to submit the injury sustained with each video and then it could be posted in text in the bottom right corner of each clip. Data data data.
[Reply]
5
0
Mikevdv
(17 mins ago)
3:00 The crash on the log.....must appreciate the artistry of such perfect fail execution
Watching this mans soaker was pure cinematic joy..
High res camera. artistically set up to perfectly display the scenery and the sketchy bit that's about to be ridden
None of this 1/2 frame vertical cell phone camera garbage or go pro fish eye. Take notes before your next gap jump....this is how to film a fail.....
[Reply]
1
0
sooner518
(14 mins ago)
that was seriously a beautiful shot. when hes bear-hugging the log, you could just take that shot and frame it. *chefs kiss
[Reply]
6
2
nematon785
(36 mins ago)
After the last 20 friday fails I am finally starting to understand why so many people wear full face helmets and enough pads to look like robocop. Still trying to wrap my head around how much bike repairs for this gotta run. Let alone health insurance Deductible... I guess not crashing violently went out of style at some point and i missed the memo. I see the same skiing. So many wearing body armor, mouth pieces, full face helmets, and by gawd they need it.
[Reply]
2
0
Mayzei
(8 mins ago)
Free healthcare makes a world of difference
[Reply]
6
0
rwjones4
(51 mins ago)
This week’s Friday Fails brought to you by the front lip of landings. “If you can’t huck it, stuff it”.
[Reply]
6
0
Jordansemailaddress
(50 mins ago)
Wow! Those bar ends!
[Reply]
1
0
therevfryslim
(16 mins ago)
cringe whenever i see anyone riding with those wrist snappers on anything other than a fireroad
[Reply]
1
0
ShredKC
(12 mins ago)
I thought he was going to break his wrists on those
[Reply]
1
0
alexhyland
(8 mins ago)
He'd failed before he even got on his bike.
[Reply]
4
0
Brdjanin
(51 mins ago)
A lot of strange sounds in this Friday Fails...
[Reply]
2
0
giantwhip
(18 mins ago)
Like most Friday nights for me
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(22 mins ago)
Oh Collonade @1:21, probably slid out in human feces, thanks Seattle! I liked the 'Greece' tag, its a great game to guess the country with all the languages going on in Friday Fails!
[Reply]
1
0
litespeed74
(12 mins ago)
2:07 is something I've done a few times on tight banked turns...I can feel it coming and try to avoid that launch but not sure what exactly what I did wrong...I"m assuming way too much front brake and the tire grabs?
[Reply]
3
0
Geochemistry
(45 mins ago)
Seeing all those bent rims makes me want to get tacos.
[Reply]
3
0
greener1
(40 mins ago)
At 2:27, even the dog knows that it's not likely to go well.
[Reply]
2
0
colobro
(42 mins ago)
Love the tree hugger @ 3:06!
[Reply]
2
0
kcy4130
(40 mins ago)
Sometimes the berm slaps back. 1:36
[Reply]
1
0
Adamrideshisbike
(38 mins ago)
Nice to see our brothers and sisters from la belle province this week. @ 0:42
[Reply]
2
0
rjm94566
(30 mins ago)
Greece-y trail conditions at 2:01.
[Reply]
1
0
crysvb
(11 mins ago)
riders that go nose heavy official outfit: t shirt, basketball shorts, no knee pads
[Reply]
1
0
Geochemistry
(51 mins ago)
Yeah! Oy! Oy! - classic response.
[Reply]
1
0
bikerider888
(49 mins ago)
Correct rebound and speed is ur friend folks
[Reply]
2
0
flyr
(45 mins ago)
The log
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(34 mins ago)
SEND IT!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
KrampaKiller
(25 mins ago)
At least everyone was wearing a helmet
[Reply]
1
0
giantwhip
(22 mins ago)
Aaaaahhh yeeeeessss got my fix for the week
[Reply]
1
0
mensch-mueller
(17 mins ago)
I really want a "best save" edition like 2.01...
[Reply]
1
0
wheelforge
(51 mins ago)
Ohhhhhh it's FRIDAY!!
[Reply]
1
0
ad15
(20 mins ago)
3:38 "no..back..."
[Reply]
1
0
mark2203
(2 mins ago)
Haha..I think he said backpedal.
[Reply]
1
0
zarban
(9 mins ago)
Softshell Taco? 1:23
[Reply]
