Video: Friday Fails #130

Aug 7, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

The most fail-tacular day of the week!


Friday Fails presented by ODI







Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


33 Comments

  • 9 0
 Please don't let me hit the log - not the log - please no... ... I love this log - I'm never letting this log go...
  • 6 1
 How may separated shoulders and collarbones do I see broken every week? It should be a requirement to submit the injury sustained with each video and then it could be posted in text in the bottom right corner of each clip. Data data data.
  • 5 0
 3:00 The crash on the log.....must appreciate the artistry of such perfect fail execution
Watching this mans soaker was pure cinematic joy..

High res camera. artistically set up to perfectly display the scenery and the sketchy bit that's about to be ridden

None of this 1/2 frame vertical cell phone camera garbage or go pro fish eye. Take notes before your next gap jump....this is how to film a fail.....
  • 1 0
 that was seriously a beautiful shot. when hes bear-hugging the log, you could just take that shot and frame it. *chefs kiss
  • 6 2
 After the last 20 friday fails I am finally starting to understand why so many people wear full face helmets and enough pads to look like robocop. Still trying to wrap my head around how much bike repairs for this gotta run. Let alone health insurance Deductible... I guess not crashing violently went out of style at some point and i missed the memo. I see the same skiing. So many wearing body armor, mouth pieces, full face helmets, and by gawd they need it.
  • 2 0
 Free healthcare makes a world of difference Big Grin
  • 6 0
 This week’s Friday Fails brought to you by the front lip of landings. “If you can’t huck it, stuff it”.
  • 6 0
 Wow! Those bar ends!
  • 1 0
 cringe whenever i see anyone riding with those wrist snappers on anything other than a fireroad
  • 1 0
 I thought he was going to break his wrists on those
  • 1 0
 He'd failed before he even got on his bike.
  • 4 0
 A lot of strange sounds in this Friday Fails...
  • 2 0
 Like most Friday nights for me
  • 1 0
 Oh Collonade @1:21, probably slid out in human feces, thanks Seattle! I liked the 'Greece' tag, its a great game to guess the country with all the languages going on in Friday Fails!
  • 1 0
 2:07 is something I've done a few times on tight banked turns...I can feel it coming and try to avoid that launch but not sure what exactly what I did wrong...I"m assuming way too much front brake and the tire grabs?
  • 3 0
 Seeing all those bent rims makes me want to get tacos.
  • 3 0
 At 2:27, even the dog knows that it's not likely to go well.
  • 2 0
 Love the tree hugger @ 3:06!
  • 2 0
 Sometimes the berm slaps back. 1:36
  • 1 0
 Nice to see our brothers and sisters from la belle province this week. @ 0:42
  • 2 0
 Greece-y trail conditions at 2:01.
  • 1 0
 riders that go nose heavy official outfit: t shirt, basketball shorts, no knee pads
  • 1 0
 Yeah! Oy! Oy! - classic response.
  • 1 0
 Correct rebound and speed is ur friend folks
  • 2 0
 The log
  • 2 0
 SEND IT!!!!
  • 1 0
 At least everyone was wearing a helmet Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Aaaaahhh yeeeeessss got my fix for the week
  • 1 0
 I really want a "best save" edition like 2.01...
  • 1 0
 Ohhhhhh it's FRIDAY!!
  • 1 0
 3:38 "no..back..." Smile
  • 1 0
 Haha..I think he said backpedal.
  • 1 0
 Softshell Taco? 1:23

